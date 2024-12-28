The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, celebrated on the holy sands of the Sangam, is a time for devotion, meditation, and spiritual awakening. The essence of these spiritual practices is being reflected in the Akhara sector, where Naga ascetics, known for their dedication to austerity and devotion, have brought a surprising element into their spiritual journey – their pets.

A Sacred Bond: Pets Join the Kalpvas at Mahakumbh

The Naga ascetics, or sanyasis, who have traveled from different parts of the country to participate in the Mahakumbh, bring with them not just their spiritual practices but also their beloved pets. These pets, like silent companions, play a special role in the ascetics’ lives, adding a unique layer of devotion to their spiritual discipline. Among the most heartwarming stories of animal love at the Mahakumbh are those of Mahant Shravan Giri and Mahant Tara Giri, who share deep bonds with their pets.

Mahant Shravan Giri’s Special Connection with Lali

Mahant Shravan Giri, hailing from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has a unique bond with his pet dog, Lali. A devotee of Lord Ganesha, Mahant Giri chants the name of Lord Ganesha while holding a rosary in one hand and a leash for Lali in the other. To him, Lali is not just a pet, but an essential companion in his spiritual practice.

He fondly remembers meeting Lali during the 2019 Kumbh when she was just a two-month-old puppy, wandering on the streets between Prayagraj and Kashi. Since then, Lali has been a constant presence, watching over the camp while Mahant Giri is absorbed in his meditative practices. In a show of affection, Mahant Giri has even arranged a health card for Lali, ensuring she receives free medical care whenever necessary.

Mahant Tara Giri and Soma: A Loving Relationship

Mahant Tara Giri, from the Juna Akhara in Prayagraj, also shares a heartwarming connection with his pet, Soma. The pet, named after the Monday on which she was born, has become an integral part of Mahant Tara Giri’s life. Soma, much like Lali, is treated with love and respect, embodying the same devotion and reverence that the saints give to their spiritual practices.

Poorna Giri, a disciple of Mahant Tara Giri, shares that for saints like her guru, who have no family of their own, Soma has come to represent a child. Soma is treated with the utmost care, receiving a tilak on her forehead, her dreadlocks neatly tied, and fed a strictly satvik (vegetarian) diet. Poorna Giri admits to spending more time grooming Soma than herself, seeing it as a form of devotion to nurture the pet with love and care.

Devotees and Tourists Immerse in the Devotion of the Naga Camps in Mahakumbh

The Naga ascetics’ unique bond with their pets has captivated the hearts of many devotees and tourists visiting the Mahakumbh. These silent companions not only add a personal touch to the spiritual atmosphere but also remind everyone of the universal bond between humans and animals. The love and devotion displayed by the ascetics towards their pets serve as an example of how compassion and care for all living beings is an essential part of spirituality.

At the Akhara sector, visitors are not just witnessing the deep devotion of the saints but also their heartwarming interactions with their pets. The pets, who are treated with the same reverence as the saints’ spiritual practices, become a symbol of the nurturing and loving spirit that pervades the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh is, therefore, not only a time for reflection and devotion but also a celebration of the bonds that connect all living beings. Whether through prayer or through the care of their pets, the Naga ascetics remind us that true spirituality encompasses love and respect for every life form.