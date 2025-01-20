Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

More than 8.6 crore devotees have attended the Mahakumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. After a fire incident, the authorities have increased fire safety measures by setting up 53 fire stations and more than 1,300 personnel to ensure the safety and security of the visitors.

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is witnessing record turnout of devotees, more than 8.6 crore people having taken the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam by the eighth day of the event. As the colossal religious gathering keeps pouring in crowds from all parts of the globe, authorities continue to be in high alertness to ensure everyone’s safety and security.

In light of a recent fire incident, officials have heightened fire safety measures to provide a secure environment for the millions of devotees present.

Mahakumbh’s Growing Attendance

One of the largest religious gatherings, Mahakumbh Mela is seeing an overwhelming response this year. As of the eighth day, more than 8.6 crore people have joined the sacred ritual of taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers confluence. The ritual of taking an auspicious dip is a core part of Kumbh Mela as it purifies sins and brings blessings.

Despite the high attendance, authorities are working hard to ensure that the event goes on safely and without incidents. The numbers of devotees are still rising, and it is expected to increase further in the coming days, which only makes safety measures more critical.

Fire Safety In Focus

Following the recent fire incident, which brought grave safety concerns, authorities have increased fire safety measures in all areas of the Mahakumbh site. Director General of Fire Services Avinash Chandra told the public that the government is treating the issue with extreme seriousness.

“Fire safety has been given great importance at the Kumbh Mela. We have set up 53 fire stations and 20 fire posts at the site. Over 1,300 fire personnel are deployed, and more than 300 fire vehicles are in place to ensure swift response in case of any emergencies,” Chandra stated. He even said there were far more fire stations and resources at the Mahakumbh site than anywhere else in Prayagraj, which will enable quicker response times.

Chandra underlined that all the fire stations at Mahakumbh are equipped and ready to meet any emergencies. “Each fire station covers an area of 800 square meters, and it will take no more than 3-4 minutes for a fire vehicle to reach any spot within the area,” he explained. The manpower at the Mahakumbh site has been hugely increased compared to other districts. More than 1,400 personnel will be available at the site in case any untoward situation crops up.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela site due to an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. The fire started at around 4:30 pm in Sector 19, within the Gita Press tent. It spread to 10 nearby tents, creating panic among the attendees. However, the police and firefighting teams responded quickly to the scene, and the flames were eventually brought under control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the fire to assess the situation and coordinate with officials and the firefighting teams. In response to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with CM Yogi Adityanath to take cognizance of the fire and ensure that the necessary steps were being taken for the safety of the attendees.

This incident has triggered authorities to step up the measures for safety so that such events are not repeated again at Mahakumbh. The fire and safety teams still monitor the entire event, as the local administration has taken some additional measures due to the mass crowd present at the site.

The authorities are also focused keenly on the security aspect at Triveni Sangam and its surrounding areas so that the pilgrims are able to participate in the rituals without fear. With the safety measures in place, it is now back to business and furthering the Mahakumbh Mela celebrations in a safe, orderly, and spiritual atmosphere.

