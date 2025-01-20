Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Day 7: Over 5 Million Pilgrims Take The Holy Dip; Fire At Geeta Press Camp Contained

Over 5 million pilgrims attended the Maha Kumbh Mela on day seven; a fire at the Gita Press camp was swiftly contained, with no casualties.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, continues to draw millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. On Sunday, as the grand event marked its seventh day, over 5 million devotees gathered to participate in the sacred rituals, taking holy dips in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at Sangam Triveni. By 6 PM, the numbers had reached a staggering 5.182 million, with 1 million Kalpvasis and 4.182 million pilgrims joining in the divine immersion. Since the beginning of the event on January 13, over 77.2 million devotees have visited the site, participating in the spiritual cleansing of the soul through a holy dip.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which is set to continue until February 26, has attracted millions seeking blessings and spiritual enlightenment. The significance of the event lies in its ability to unite people from all walks of life, transcending religious and cultural boundaries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ever committed to ensuring the smooth management of this massive event, conducted an aerial survey of the Mela and personally inspected the grounds.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also attended the ongoing ‘Katha’ (spiritual discourse) by Morari Bapu at the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp. He was warmly welcomed by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram. “It’s awe-inspiring to see the sheer number of people, with 10 lakh taking a dip in just an hour. The crowd management and safety measures in place here, under the leadership of Yogi ji, are exemplary,” said Swami Chidanand Saraswati, praising the event’s flawless organization.

CM Yogi also interacted with a women’s delegation from Italy, including Mahi Guruji, founder of a Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, who was accompanied by his followers. This diplomatic exchange highlights the global significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela as a spiritual hub that attracts not only Indian pilgrims but also international visitors who seek to be part of this unique cultural and spiritual phenomenon.

However, amid the massive crowd and religious fervor, a mishap occurred at the Gita Press camp on Sunday. A fire broke out due to the explosion of three cooking gas cylinders, damaging around 70 to 80 huts and 8 to 10 tents in the camp area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The quick response of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities ensured that the fire was brought under control swiftly, with all individuals in the affected area rescued safely. Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma reassured the public, stating, “With the blessings of Ma Ganga, there have been no casualties, and everyone is safe.”

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inquire about the situation, demonstrating the gravity of the incident. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to social media, urging authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

The fire at the Gita Press camp serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in managing such a vast event, where the safety and well-being of millions must be ensured. It also underscores the importance of constant vigilance and prompt action by the authorities to handle unexpected incidents effectively.

Despite this incident, the spiritual energy and fervor at the Maha Kumbh Mela remain undeterred. Devotees continue to pour in, witnessing the grandeur of the event and immersing themselves in the rich cultural and religious traditions that define India. The ongoing Mela continues to serve as a shining example of unity, faith, and devotion, with millions coming together in this sacred gathering to renew their spiritual vows and seek divine blessings.

As the days progress, authorities remain focused on maintaining the highest standards of safety, ensuring that the Mela remains a peaceful, orderly, and spiritually enriching experience for everyone.

