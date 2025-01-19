IRCTC Has An Affordable Maha Kumbh 2025 Tour Package For You, Here Are The Details

In a move to enhance the spiritual journey for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a specially curated, affordable package. The “Mahakumbh Yatra with Varanasi, Gangasagar & Puri” will offer a seamless pilgrimage experience, covering major holy sites such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gangasagar, Kolkata, and Puri. This eight-night, nine-day trip is set to begin on February 6, 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, occurs every twelve years, attracting millions of devotees. The 2025 edition is set to begin earlier this month and conclude on February 26, 2025. To cater to the growing demand for a hassle-free journey, IRCTC has designed this budget-friendly package, promising devotees a memorable and spiritually enriching experience.

Food And Accommodation

The journey will be facilitated aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, known for its luxurious amenities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The package includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) and full accommodation, making it a convenient choice for those seeking a spiritual retreat without the logistical concerns. Additionally, guided sightseeing at all major destinations will be provided, allowing participants to immerse themselves fully in the cultural and spiritual heritage of each city.

For this exclusive trip, travelers can board and deboard at various points, including Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, and Katni. Early booking is highly recommended, as the Maha Kumbh Mela traditionally attracts a large number of pilgrims. Interested travelers can book their spots through the official IRCTC website or authorized centers.

With the high demand expected for this once-in-a-lifetime event, the IRCTC’s “Mahakumbh Yatra with Varanasi, Gangasagar & Puri” package presents an ideal solution for those wishing to experience the divine journey in a convenient and affordable manner.

ALSO READ: Fire In Mahakumbh Mela: CM Yogi Visits Fire Site In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported