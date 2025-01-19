Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IRCTC Has An Affordable Maha Kumbh 2025 Tour Package For You, Here Are The Details

Travelers will enjoy a comfortable ride aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, with all meals and accommodations included.

IRCTC Has An Affordable Maha Kumbh 2025 Tour Package For You, Here Are The Details

In a move to enhance the spiritual journey for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a specially curated, affordable package. The “Mahakumbh Yatra with Varanasi, Gangasagar & Puri” will offer a seamless pilgrimage experience, covering major holy sites such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gangasagar, Kolkata, and Puri. This eight-night, nine-day trip is set to begin on February 6, 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, occurs every twelve years, attracting millions of devotees. The 2025 edition is set to begin earlier this month and conclude on February 26, 2025. To cater to the growing demand for a hassle-free journey, IRCTC has designed this budget-friendly package, promising devotees a memorable and spiritually enriching experience.

Food And Accommodation

The journey will be facilitated aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, known for its luxurious amenities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The package includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) and full accommodation, making it a convenient choice for those seeking a spiritual retreat without the logistical concerns. Additionally, guided sightseeing at all major destinations will be provided, allowing participants to immerse themselves fully in the cultural and spiritual heritage of each city.

For this exclusive trip, travelers can board and deboard at various points, including Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, and Katni. Early booking is highly recommended, as the Maha Kumbh Mela traditionally attracts a large number of pilgrims. Interested travelers can book their spots through the official IRCTC website or authorized centers.

With the high demand expected for this once-in-a-lifetime event, the IRCTC’s “Mahakumbh Yatra with Varanasi, Gangasagar & Puri” package presents an ideal solution for those wishing to experience the divine journey in a convenient and affordable manner.

ALSO READ: Fire In Mahakumbh Mela: CM Yogi Visits Fire Site In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

Filed under

irctc Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi In Guwahati Over Controversial ‘Indian State’ Remark

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi In Guwahati Over Controversial ‘Indian State’ Remark

Skin-Lightening Products Could Be Killing Your Kidneys: Here’s How

Skin-Lightening Products Could Be Killing Your Kidneys: Here’s How

Why Sachin Tendulkar Wanted His Last Match At Wankhede Stadium?

Why Sachin Tendulkar Wanted His Last Match At Wankhede Stadium?

As Hindenburg Shuts Down, Nate Anderson Under Cloud Amid Alleged Links With Anson Funds

As Hindenburg Shuts Down, Nate Anderson Under Cloud Amid Alleged Links With Anson Funds

High-Profile Fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa Involved In Sex Trafficking: Fresh Case Filed

High-Profile Fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa Involved In Sex Trafficking: Fresh Case Filed

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case? Watch Video To Know All

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case?

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox