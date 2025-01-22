Maha Kumbh Mela Seen From Space: ISRO’s Satellite Images Illuminate The Grand Event

ISRO has captured stunning satellite images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, showing the massive infrastructure being built for the event. With over 40 crore visitors expected, technology is playing a key role in ensuring smooth crowd management and safety.

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided a stunning perspective of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, through satellite images. These images reveal the grand scale of preparations and infrastructure being set up for the world’s largest religious gathering, where over 400 million people are expected to gather over the 45-day period.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is held once every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India. The 2025 edition is being held in Prayagraj, at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. The event attracts millions of pilgrims who participate in sacred bathing rituals, or ‘Amrit Snans’, believing that it purifies their souls and washes away their sins. The promise of 2025 is going to be even more showy with new infrastructure developments and technology-enhanced management.

ISRO’s Satellite Images

Using advanced technology, ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad has captured time-series images of the Mela’s progress through its optical and radar satellites. The use of high-resolution data from the EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) satellite, which has all-weather imaging capabilities, allowed for detailed monitoring of the infrastructure development for the event.

The NRSC Director, Dr. Prakash Chauhan, explains that the radar imaging system facilitated the team to capture critical data even through the clouds that cover the region in this time of the year. The images are taken on September 15, 2023, and December 29, 2024, showing vast temporary tent cities, pontoon bridges across the river network, and a network of roads and pathways.

Maha Kumbh Mela Infrastructure

The images show a massive transformation of the area around the Triveni Sangam. A new district, Mahakumbh Nagar, has been created to house the estimated 40 crore visitors, which includes over 150,000 tents, 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms, and 99 parking lots. Nearly 26 hectares of land have been reclaimed, and 12 kilometers of additional bathing ghats have been constructed to accommodate the surge of devotees during the event.

One of the most remarkable developments is the Shivalay Park, a new landscape that has been designed to resemble the map of India, visible from space. The series of satellite images from April 6, 2024, show the land before development, while by December 22, 2024, the park had been established, illustrating the scale and precision of the preparation.

Technological Advancements For Better Management

The use of satellite imagery for managing such a massive event marks a significant shift in how large-scale religious gatherings are monitored and organized. As Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, highlighted, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is a shining example of how technology and tradition can come together to create a cleaner, healthier future for all.” The images are not just for showcasing the scale of the event but are also being used by the Uttar Pradesh administration to help mitigate potential risks, such as crowd disasters or stampedes, ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of pilgrims.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the convergence of tradition and modernity. The rituals and customs of the event have been preserved for centuries, but the role of modern technology in organizing the gathering cannot be denied. The satellite images are a testament to how technology can aid in logistics and planning to ensure that the event goes smoothly and efficiently while respecting the cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh.

Kumbh Mela Across Four Sacred Sites

The Kumbh Mela is celebrated at four locations in India: Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra), and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). Every 12 years, one of these sites hosts the Maha Kumbh Mela, which draws an extraordinary number of devotees for the sacred bath.

This year, the event is taking place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. As of now, over eight crore people have already participated in the rituals at the Sangam, and the numbers are expected to rise as the event progresses.

