Mahakumbh 2025: Day 9 To Witness 50 Crore Devotees At Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to captivate millions of devotees on its ninth day. With over 9 crore pilgrims already taking the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, this event stands as a monumental display of faith and devotion.

Millions Gather for Spiritual Cleansing at Triveni Sangam

The Triveni Sangam remains the heart of the Maha Kumbh, where devotees from across the globe gather for a holy dip to cleanse their sins and seek spiritual blessings. Authorities anticipate an even larger influx of devotees on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring preparations for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. His cabinet is also set to hold an on-site meeting at the Kumbh Mela to discuss significant proposals for the state, followed by a holy dip at the Sangam.

Prominent Figures Join the Celebrations At Mahakumbh

Sudha Murthy Participates in Rituals

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murthy took part in the Maha Kumbh with deep devotion. Sharing her experience, she said, “I had made a vow for three days. I took a holy dip yesterday, today, and will do so again tomorrow. My grandparents couldn’t attend, so I’m offering tarpan in their name. I am very happy.” She praised CM Yogi Adityanath and his team for their excellent arrangements, adding, “I wish them a long life.”

Anupam Kher Praises the Administration

Actor Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude for the well-organized event, noting the safety measures in place. “The arrangements are excellent. I thank CM Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for all devotees,” he said.

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers

Industrialist Gautam Adani, along with his family, visited the famous Lete Hanuman Mandir at the Kumbh Mela. The family appreciated the grand arrangements and participated in the bhandara service organized by ISKCON.

Special Attractions at Maha Kumbh 2025

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens

A unique double-decker bus restaurant named ‘Pumpkin’ has been inaugurated near the Media Center. It offers 45 vegetarian dishes, including breakfast, snacks, and fasting-friendly food. With a seating capacity of 25-30 people, the restaurant has become a popular spot for visitors.

Digital Maha Kumbh: A First in History

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak highlighted the introduction of a “Digital Maha Kumbh,” a first in the event’s history. He thanked saints and devotees for their participation and acknowledged the government’s efforts to blend tradition with technology.

Other Notable Moments At Mahakumbh

Former President Ram Nath Kovind Visits

Former President Ram Nath Kovind praised the arrangements after visiting various camps at the Kumbh Mela. “The facilities are great. I am very happy with the efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath and his administration,” he stated.

Hima Das Takes the Sacred Dip

Star sprinter Hima Das, known as the ‘Dhing Express,’ took a holy dip at the Sangam after seeking blessings from her spiritual guru, Keshav Das Ji Maharaj of the Nirmohi Akhara. She described the experience as deeply spiritual and rejuvenating.

A Viral Family Reunion Story

Amidst the crowd, an emotional video of a daughter-in-law searching for her missing mother-in-law went viral, gaining over 2.3 million views. The heartwarming moment reminded everyone of the human connection at the core of this grand event.

Key Upcoming Dates for Holy Baths At Mahakumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela includes several significant Shahi Snans, which are key moments for devotees:

Makar Sankranti : January 14

: January 14 Mauni Amavasya : January 29

: January 29 Basant Panchami : February 3

: February 3 Maghi Purnima : February 12

: February 12 Mahashivratri: February 26

Anticipation Builds for PM Modi’s Visit To Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 5, 2025, adding to the significance of this global spiritual gathering.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to draw 50 crore attendees by its conclusion on February 26. This unparalleled event reflects the deep-rooted faith and cultural heritage of India, with the government’s efforts ensuring it remains a safe and enriching experience for all.