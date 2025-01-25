Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

The 13th day of the grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees. From the early hours of the morning, throngs of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

The 13th day of the grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees.


The 13th day of the grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees. From the early hours of the morning, throngs of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip. According to official figures, over 10.80 crore devotees have participated in the sacred ritual since the start of the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Preparations for Mauni Amavasya Underway

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj today to review preparations for the Mauni Amavasya holy bath, scheduled for January 29. The day is expected to draw millions of pilgrims. During his visit, CM Yogi assessed ongoing arrangements and held discussions with officials. He also attended the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha and joined a saints’ congregation in Sector-18.

CM Yogi’s Aerial Inspection of the Fair

CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey of the Mahakumbh area, offering prayers to the sacred Triveni Sangam from a helicopter. The inspection covered the Akhara Sector, Shankaracharya Marg, and the expansive fairgrounds extending beyond the Shastri Bridge. Devotees in the mela area greeted the Chief Minister with chants of “Har Har Gange” and “Har Har Mahadev.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Saturday alone, 63.93 lakh devotees participated in the holy bath, including 10 lakh Kalpwasis—pilgrims who reside near the Sangam during the event. Since the Mahakumbh began on January 13, over 10.80 crore devotees have visited the Sangam to bathe in its sacred waters.

Worship at Guru Gorakhnath Akhara

CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Guru Gorakhnath Akhara, where he performed a ritual worship of the Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag) and distributed prasad to the saints. The Akhara, part of the Nath tradition, holds special significance for CM Yogi, who is its spiritual leader. Mahant Balak Nath Yogi, Vice President of the Mahasabha, highlighted the Akhara’s historical importance and its role in welcoming saints from across India.

Addressing the Yogi Mahasabha, CM Yogi emphasized the Mahakumbh’s role in promoting national unity and preserving Sanatan Dharma. He stated, “The message of the Mahakumbh is that unity ensures an undivided nation. If India remains secure, Sanatan Dharma and all sects will thrive. The Mahakumbh reminds us of our responsibility to uphold this unity.”

Yogi also praised the Mahakumbh’s organization, calling it a testament to Sanatan Dharma’s inclusiveness, as millions of devotees receive food, shelter, and care without discrimination.

Former Cricketer Suresh Raina Joins the Mahakumbh Celebrations

Renowned cricketer Suresh Raina visited the Mahakumbh, taking a sacred dip at the Sangam and offering prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple. The temple priests welcomed Raina with a garland and presented him with a memento.

Fire Incidents At Mahakumbh Raise Concerns

Two fire incidents marred the otherwise serene atmosphere of the Mahakumbh. On Saturday morning, two parked cars caught fire in the parking area, believed to be caused by a short circuit in an electric vehicle. Earlier, on January 19, another fire in Sector-19 destroyed over 170 tents. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

The Mahakumbh 2025 continues to captivate millions, offering a divine experience enriched by faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. With its grand scale, inclusive spirit, and seamless organization, the event stands as a symbol of India’s spiritual strength and unity.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Shankaracharya Of Sringeri Peeth Visits After 150 Years, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Musk Makes Unexpected Appearance At AfD Event In Germany

Musk Makes Unexpected Appearance At AfD Event In Germany

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only While Standing Up?

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only...

Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox