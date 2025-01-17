Mahakumbh 2025 Day 5 : Over 7 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip On Day 5 Of Maha Kumbh 2025; Attendance Expected to Cross 50 Crore

The fifth day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees as more than 7 crore pilgrims took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam

The fifth day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees as more than 7 crore pilgrims took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. Authorities estimate that by the end of the 45-day event, the total footfall will surpass 50 crore, cementing the event’s status as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

The Maha Kumbh, recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, continues to attract pilgrims from across the globe. The festival showcases the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma, promoting unity, equality, and harmony among devotees from various backgrounds.

Traffic and Crowd Management

To ensure smooth operations on key bathing days—such as Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Maha Shivratri (February 26)—traffic regulations have been tightened. No-vehicle zones and diversions will be enforced starting one day before and continuing until one day after these events. For Mauni Amavasya, restrictions will span from two days before to two days after the occasion.

Managing the crowd at such a massive scale is a significant challenge, but the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is playing a vital role in ensuring safety. This high-tech system aids in real-time monitoring of crowd movement, traffic, and security arrangements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed authorities to deploy women police personnel and increase patrolling to enhance safety during the event.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met CM Yogi Adityanath during the event. The founder of Isha Foundation also interacted with saints and ascetics, further adding to the spiritual atmosphere.

Modern Amenities for Pilgrims

Efforts to make this Maha Kumbh an inclusive and comfortable experience have been commendable. A temporary Blinkit store has been set up to cater to the essential needs of pilgrims. From pooja items and fresh produce to mobile chargers and blankets, the store ensures that pilgrims have access to all necessary items during their stay.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 serves as a global platform that transcends barriers of language, caste, and creed. Community kitchens, temple visits, and spiritual discourses provide devotees with opportunities to bond over shared traditions, highlighting the festival’s enduring spirit of unity.

As the festival progresses, key bathing days are expected to draw even larger crowds. Authorities remain committed to maintaining a safe and serene environment for all visitors while showcasing the cultural and spiritual richness of this grand event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just a spiritual gathering but a testament to the enduring cultural heritage and unity of humanity.

