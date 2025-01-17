Yogi Adityanath Urges National Police Academy To Deploy Officers To Mahakumbh For Crowd Management Training

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized the Mahakumbh’s significance not only as a spiritual event but also as a model for crowd management and cultural studies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized the Mahakumbh’s significance not only as a spiritual event but also as a model for crowd management and cultural studies. Speaking to reporters, he revealed that his government had requested the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNA) in Hyderabad to send young officers to Prayagraj to study crowd management during the Mahakumbh, which began on January 13.

“We trained young police officers for Mahakumbh duty, and their behavior has been a standout feature this time,” Adityanath said. “Where else would young officers get such a unique, hands-on learning opportunity?”

He added that several global institutions are conducting research on the Mahakumbh’s various aspects, from logistics to cultural significance.

New Tourism Circuit in Uttar Pradesh

Highlighting the rising prominence of Uttar Pradesh as a spiritual tourism hub, Adityanath declared Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya as the state’s new landmarks for religious and cultural tourism. He noted that visitors to the Mahakumbh often explore all three destinations, creating a thriving tourism circuit.

“Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya have become new spiritual and tourism landmarks for the state,” the chief minister stated.

Reflecting on past editions of the Kumbh in 2002 and 2019, Adityanath praised the significant advancements in cleanliness and law enforcement. He attributed these improvements to the extensive training provided to police personnel, ensuring effective crowd and event management.

“This edition of the Mahakumbh stands out not just for its cleanliness but also for the positive behavior of our police forces,” he added.

Support for Cleanliness Workers

In a compassionate gesture, Adityanath shared plans to support the children of cleanliness workers involved in the Mahakumbh. “I have asked for books, pullovers, and bags for the children of cleanliness workers,” he announced.

When asked about reports of prominent politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, planning to attend the Mahakumbh, Adityanath welcomed the news. “It’s nice. Everyone should come,” he said, reinforcing the event’s inclusive spirit.

With the Mahakumbh serving as a beacon of spirituality, culture, and organizational excellence, Uttar Pradesh continues to emerge as a key destination for religious and cultural tourism on the global stage.

