Friday, January 17, 2025
Viral AI Video Shows Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Putin Taking Dip In Ganga In Mahakumbh 2025, Internet Reacts

The AI video has gone viral on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, with more than three million likes and nearly six million views quickly.

Mahakumbh Mela, the biggest gathering in the world, has started on January 13, 2025. With crores and crores of devotees attending the grand event, many VIPs have also graced the event, including Apple founder Steve Jobs’ wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, Richard Gere and more.

However, a video is going viral on social media, which has personalities from politicians to Hollywood actors taking dip in the holy river Ganges at Mahakumbh. The video, uploaded by the Instagram account Artificial Budhi, features the PM Narendra Modi, the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith, Zendaya, Tom Holland, John Cena, Justin Trudeau, and many others taking dip in the holy waters at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati river. Titled “Celebrities at Mahakumbh Prayagraj.”

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Artificial Budhi (@artificialbudhi)

But were these celebrities actually there? No, the video was an AI-generated video. The video starts with the AI-rendered scenes of the “Melodi”—the ‘ship’ name of PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni—that it showed other leaders and world celebrities, with them all being a part of the sacred ritual.

The Internet Reacts

The AI video has gone viral on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, with more than three million likes and nearly six million views quickly.

The AI-generated video got many praises. One user commented, “This is a masterpiece.”

Others said, “Very nicely done,” and “Oscar Award for Editor.” Another said, “No words to describe how happy this made me.”

The festival has started on 13 January 2025, and by the end of the 45 days, it will attract more than 40 crore devotees. Over six crore devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam so far in the first four days.

ALSO READ: Watch: ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ Amazes Devotees At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

