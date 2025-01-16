Watch: ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ Amazes Devotees At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Every day at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet, ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ lies on sharp thorns, seemingly untouched by pain.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has officially started, and every day new moments become viral on social media. To IITian Baba, Baba on Bullet, Influencer Sadhvi, a new baba has captured attention. The ‘Kante Wala Baba’ or Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, who lies on a bed of thorns, has left many people speechless.

Every day at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet, ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ lies on sharp thorns, seemingly untouched by pain. He says that his strength comes from his devotion to his guru and God. “The thorns never hurt me; instead, they strengthen my body. I have been doing this for over 40-50 years,” he explains calmly, as devotees watch in awe.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Ramesh Kumar Manjhi alias Kaante Wale Baba lays down on thorns at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/4emU9LwZv9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

What makes him even more special is his humility. ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ donates half of the offerings he receives to those in need and uses the rest for his own basic expenses. This simple act of kindness has made him a beloved figure for many.

His incredible act has also attracted attention from across the globe. A group of 21 people from 10 countries, including Fiji, Finland, South Africa, and the UAE, visited the Kumbh on January 16. Invited by the Ministry of External Affairs, the group took a holy dip in the Sangam and got a chance to witness ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ in action.

One of the delegates shared, “It’s hard to believe what we’re seeing. This kind of devotion is truly amazing.”

The group also enjoyed a helicopter ride to see the Kumbh from the sky and took a heritage walk to explore the history of Prayagraj. But for many, the real highlight was seeing ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ and learning about his incredible faith.

The Maha Kumbh continues until February 26, with major bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3) still ahead. These dates will bring even more people to the Sangam, hoping for spiritual blessings.

At the heart of the Maha Kumbh are the saints like ‘Kaante Wale Baba,’ who show what true devotion looks like. Their actions remind us that this event is not just a gathering; it’s a celebration of faith, strength, and kindness.

So, if you’re planning to visit the Maha Kumbh, make sure to witness ‘Kaante Wale Baba’s’ incredible act.

