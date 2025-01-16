Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Watch: ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ Amazes Devotees At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Every day at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet, ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ lies on sharp thorns, seemingly untouched by pain.

Watch: ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ Amazes Devotees At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has officially started, and every day new moments become viral on social media. To IITian Baba, Baba on Bullet, Influencer Sadhvi, a new baba has captured attention. The ‘Kante Wala Baba’ or Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, who lies on a bed of thorns, has left many people speechless.

Every day at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet, ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ lies on sharp thorns, seemingly untouched by pain. He says that his strength comes from his devotion to his guru and God. “The thorns never hurt me; instead, they strengthen my body. I have been doing this for over 40-50 years,” he explains calmly, as devotees watch in awe.

WATCH: 

What makes him even more special is his humility. ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ donates half of the offerings he receives to those in need and uses the rest for his own basic expenses. This simple act of kindness has made him a beloved figure for many.

His incredible act has also attracted attention from across the globe. A group of 21 people from 10 countries, including Fiji, Finland, South Africa, and the UAE, visited the Kumbh on January 16. Invited by the Ministry of External Affairs, the group took a holy dip in the Sangam and got a chance to witness ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ in action.

One of the delegates shared, “It’s hard to believe what we’re seeing. This kind of devotion is truly amazing.”

The group also enjoyed a helicopter ride to see the Kumbh from the sky and took a heritage walk to explore the history of Prayagraj. But for many, the real highlight was seeing ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ and learning about his incredible faith.

The Maha Kumbh continues until February 26, with major bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3) still ahead. These dates will bring even more people to the Sangam, hoping for spiritual blessings.

At the heart of the Maha Kumbh are the saints like ‘Kaante Wale Baba,’ who show what true devotion looks like. Their actions remind us that this event is not just a gathering; it’s a celebration of faith, strength, and kindness.

So, if you’re planning to visit the Maha Kumbh, make sure to witness ‘Kaante Wale Baba’s’ incredible act.

ALSO READ: RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

Filed under

KANTEY WALE BABA Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Myka Stauffer? YouTuber Who Placed Her Adopted Son With A New Family Now Has A Docu-Series

Who Is Myka Stauffer? YouTuber Who Placed Her Adopted Son With A New Family Now...

Bangladesh: Adivasi Protesters Brutally Assaulted In Dhaka Over Removal of ‘Adivasi’ Term From Textbooks

Bangladesh: Adivasi Protesters Brutally Assaulted In Dhaka Over Removal of ‘Adivasi’ Term From Textbooks

Will Joe Biden Save TikTok From Getting Banned? Outgoing POTUS Trying To Keep App Alive In US

Will Joe Biden Save TikTok From Getting Banned? Outgoing POTUS Trying To Keep App Alive...

India’s Top Ranked Female Chess Player, Humpy Koneru, Returns to Norway Chess Women 2025

India’s Top Ranked Female Chess Player, Humpy Koneru, Returns to Norway Chess Women 2025

Who Is Nathan Anderson, The Man Behind Explosive Hindenburg Research Targeting Adani Group?

Who Is Nathan Anderson, The Man Behind Explosive Hindenburg Research Targeting Adani Group?

Entertainment

Who Is Myka Stauffer? YouTuber Who Placed Her Adopted Son With A New Family Now Has A Docu-Series

Who Is Myka Stauffer? YouTuber Who Placed Her Adopted Son With A New Family Now

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox