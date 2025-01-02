Mahakumbh 2025: Dome City To Offer Lavish Accommodation For Devotees

The Dome City is offering modern amenities, which would cater to the needs of people who seek comfort during the stay in the Mela.

In 2025, Prayagraj will host one of the biggest religious congregations globally: the Mahakumbh Mela. The Kumbh is one of the world’s biggest and most spectacularly divine festivals; millions come here to get themselves cleansed at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. This time, too, a huge amount of crowd can be expected because this is considered an excellent chance to achieve spiritual cleansing through a holy dip in the Sangam. But, again, the scale and preparation for the Maha Kumbh are enormous. Several new features have been added to ensure the comfort and safety of the visitors.

The Dome City

Dome City has been introduced by the authorities as a premium accommodation option for the 2025 Maha Kumbh. The Dome City is offering modern amenities, which would cater to the needs of people who seek comfort during the stay in the Mela. It would be a special feature of the event and will provide the visitors with a luxurious way of experiencing the spiritual festivities.

Dome City is made up of 44 specially designed domes, each measuring 32 by 32 feet, and is situated 15 to 18 feet above the ground. These domes are made of 360-degree polycarbonate sheets and are fire and bulletproof, guaranteeing comfort and safety.

Features of Dome City

The Dome City will have the following high-end facilities:

Air-conditioned to keep the stay cool. Night lights to ensure that the place is safe and calm at night. WiFi to be connected throughout the event. Television for entertainment during downtime.

In addition to these facilities, Dome City will ensure private security to ensure the safety of all guests. Cleanliness services and healthcare facilities will also be available in case of any medical or hygiene-related issues during the Mela.

Cost of Staying in Dome City

Staying in the Dome City is quite expensive. A night’s stay in these posh accommodations will cost between ₹81,000 and ₹1,00,000. The high price is indicative of the elite nature of the services provided and the importance of the event. To many, staying in the Dome City is considered worth the cost, offering both spiritual fulfillment and modern comfort.

The Mahakumbh Mela is traditionally a religious event, but with modern amenities like the Dome City, it combines the best of both worlds: the spiritual and the luxurious. The introduction of Dome City aims to cater to those who seek high comfort while still being part of this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey. It also helps make the event more accessible to people who prefer a more premium experience while attending the Mela.

