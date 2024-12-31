Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Stations Gear Up with Special Entry and Exit Routes

With Mahakumbh 2025 on the horizon, the Prayagraj Railway Division is rolling out extensive measures to handle the expected influx of millions of pilgrims.

With Mahakumbh 2025 on the horizon, the Prayagraj Railway Division is rolling out extensive measures to handle the expected influx of millions of pilgrims. Dedicated entry and exit routes, color-coded shelters, and thousands of additional trains are part of the preparations to ensure convenience and safety during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami, and Maghi Purnima.

Managing the Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh

An estimated 45 crore devotees are anticipated to attend Mahakumbh, with around 10 crore expected to arrive via trains. To accommodate this massive crowd, the Prayagraj Railway Division is set to operate approximately 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special fair trains. These measures reflect the commitment of the “double-engine government” to make the event successful and hassle-free for devotees.

Public Relations Officer Amit Singh elaborated on the planned arrangements:

“Dedicated entry and exit points will ensure smooth movement of devotees, avoiding congestion and safeguarding the flow of pilgrims. At Prayagraj Junction, for instance, entry will be restricted to the city side via platform number 1, while exit will be confined to the Civil Lines side.”

Entry and Exit Points Across Stations

To streamline passenger flow, the division has assigned specific entry and exit routes for each station:

Prayagraj Junction: Entry: Platform No. 1 from the city side. Exit: Civil Lines side. Reserved passengers will use Gate No. 5 on the city side.

Naini Junction: Entry: Station Road. Exit: Second entrance towards the warehouse (Maalgodam).

Prayagraj Chheoki Station: Entry: COD Road from the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway. Exit: GEC Naini Road.

Subedarganj Station: Entry: Jhalwa, Kaushambi Road. Exit: GT Road.

Phaphamau Station: Entry: Second entrance at Platform No. 4. Exit: Phaphamau Market.

Prayagraj Rambagh Station: Entry: Main entrance at Hanuman Mandir Chauraha. Exit: Louder Road.



Some stations, like Prayagraj Sangam and Daraganj, will remain closed during major bathing festivals as they fall within the fair area.

Color-Coded Shelters for Devotees

To further assist the influx of pilgrims, large passenger shelters have been established at all Prayagraj stations. These shelters, capable of accommodating 3,000 to 4,000 passengers each, are color-coded to guide devotees based on their destination stations.

Facilities like unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing will be available within these shelters. Reserved passengers will only be allowed onto the platform 30 minutes before their train’s scheduled arrival to prevent overcrowding.

Mahakumbh Safety Measures and Guidance

The railway division has implemented robust safety measures to manage the heavy crowd and prevent any mishaps during the fair. Volunteers and staff will be deployed to guide passengers, ensure smooth transitions, and address any issues that arise.

“This year’s arrangements reflect a meticulous approach to crowd management,” said an official, emphasizing the importance of the new systems to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees.

High Hopes for a Smooth Mahakumbh Experience

With these extensive preparations, the Prayagraj Railway Division aims to deliver a seamless travel experience for devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025. The combination of organized routes, ample facilities, and special trains showcases a focused effort to support one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

For the millions embarking on this spiritual journey, the preparations underline the significance of careful planning and collaboration in making the event both memorable and safe.

