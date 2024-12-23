Mahakumbh 2025: Technology Meets Tradition With Bikes And Robots

As the stage is set for the Mahakumbh 2025, the largest spiritual gathering on Earth, authorities are ensuring that safety remains the top priority for the millions of devotees attending. With a 45-day mega-event expected to attract over 400 million participants, the challenge of managing fire safety across the sprawling 4,000-hectare venue is no small feat. In a significant upgrade from previous Kumbh Mela events, the fire department has deployed cutting-edge technologies, including AI-powered fire detection cameras, firefighting robots, and specialized bikes to handle emergencies with precision and speed.

In a massive effort to ensure the safety of attendees at the Mahakumbh, a multi-layered fire safety plan has been put into action. Key to this is the use of advanced firefighting equipment, such as motorbikes equipped with fire extinguishing cylinders and water mist systems. These bikes, specially modified for quick response in the narrow lanes of the Mela grounds, can even draw water from the nearby river to combat fires. In total, 80 firefighting motorbikes, 125 quick response vehicles (QRVs), 120 large water tenders, and six foam tenders will be deployed to tackle potential fire hazards swiftly.

This year, for the first time ever, firefighting robots will be deployed to navigate difficult areas, including stairways, to extinguish flames with high precision. These robots are equipped with advanced technology, making them a crucial tool in tackling fire emergencies in the vast Mela grounds. “We are also using AI-powered fire detection cameras throughout the venue,” said Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional District Magistrate of Kumbh. These cameras will monitor fire outbreaks in real-time and send instant alerts to fire stations, ensuring a rapid response within three minutes.

In terms of manpower, Mahakumbh 2025 sees a significant increase compared to previous years. The number of fire personnel has risen from 1,551 in 2019 to 2,071 for this event. The number of temporary fire stations will also grow from 43 in 2019 to 50, with additional fire posts, fire watch towers, and water tanks being deployed. A total of over 7,000 fire hydrants will be installed this year, doubling the number from 2019, to ensure that water is easily accessible during emergencies.

The fire department’s preparation for the Mahakumbh Mela has grown exponentially, with a more robust response infrastructure in place. This year’s operation will feature 351 fire vehicles, nearly doubling the number deployed in 2019. The event also marks the first time that fire safety audits will be conducted by external agencies like the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services and the National Fire Service College in Nagpur.

When compared to the 2019 Kumbh Mela, Mahakumbh 2025 promises a significantly more advanced and efficient fire safety mechanism. In 2019, 43 temporary fire stations were set up, whereas, for 2025, that number will rise to 50. Fire posts and watch towers have also been increased, ensuring that fire safety teams are easily accessible at any given time.

While fire incidents in the past have posed significant risks, the preparedness for the 2025 Mahakumbh promises a drastic reduction in such occurrences. In 2013, there were 612 fire incidents, with six fatalities and 15 burn injuries. However, in 2019, the number dropped to just 55 fire incidents, with no fatalities or serious injuries. This year, with advanced technology and a far-reaching safety network, the goal is “zero fire incidents” throughout the event.

With all the advancements in fire safety, Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be the safest Kumbh Mela yet. Firefighting robots, motorbikes, AI cameras, and enhanced manpower are set to transform how safety is managed at this massive spiritual gathering. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to ensure that the event remains free of fire-related incidents, enabling pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journeys with peace of mind.

