Maha Kumbh 2025: A High-Tech Approach To Lost And Found Systems

The iconic scene of loved ones getting lost in the crowds of the Kumbh Mela will soon be a thing of the past. As millions of pilgrims gather for the Maha Kumbh in 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is harnessing cutting-edge technology to ensure the safety and swift reunion of families. With a focus on eliminating the fears of separation and enhancing the pilgrimage experience, the state administration is rolling out a state-of-the-art lost and found system, marking a significant shift from the days of dramatic cinematic portrayals.

In collaboration with the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department, this initiative aims to create a secure environment for devotees, leveraging digital systems and surveillance technologies. The new approach replaces the traditional, chaotic process of finding missing people with a much more organized and efficient method.

At the core of this transformation is the establishment of digital Khoya-Paya (lost and found) centers across the Maha Kumbh venue. These centers will employ advanced digital registration systems, enabling the immediate recording of missing individuals’ details. Once registered, the information will be shared across multiple platforms, including social media channels like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), ensuring that news of missing persons reaches the maximum audience and can be acted upon swiftly.

“This technological shift ensures that no family has to endure prolonged anxiety. We’re not just aiming for safety; we’re aiming for peace of mind, with stories of swift reunions, not prolonged separations,” a senior official stated.

Special attention is being given to vulnerable groups, particularly children and women. A strict verification process has been put in place, where individuals claiming to have found a lost child or woman must provide valid identification. If there are any doubts, the police will intervene to ensure that the individual is returned safely. These measures effectively address the concerns often dramatized in films, where lost individuals fall into dangerous hands.

For decades, Bollywood has romanticized the idea of siblings or loved ones getting lost in the overwhelming crowds of the Kumbh Mela. Movies like Taqdeer (1943) and Mela (1971) depicted the heart-wrenching drama of reuniting in the sea of devotees. However, Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to change this narrative entirely, with technology at its core.

The authorities have developed a protocol where, if a missing person remains unclaimed for over 12 hours, they will be provided with shelter and care. This system promises to replace the drama of Kumbh separations with real stories of quick reunions, offering a far more comforting reality for families.

In an unprecedented move, the Prayagraj Railway Division will deploy AI-powered face recognition cameras alongside traditional CCTV surveillance at key railway stations. Given that over 10 crore devotees are expected to travel by train for the event, the goal is to enhance safety at high-traffic areas.

“With nearly 10 crore pilgrims expected to travel by train, we are committed to providing robust security measures. The FR cameras will help us detect any anomalies quickly, allowing us to take immediate action if necessary,” explained Amit Singh, PRO of Prayagraj Railway Division.

A comprehensive security system will feature 650 CCTV cameras and 100 face recognition cameras across major stations, ensuring constant monitoring of platforms, shelters, and access points. This setup will be operational by January, well ahead of the event’s commencement.

With these technological innovations in place, Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to be a historic event in terms of both safety and organization. The efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey, free from the fears of losing loved ones or encountering security issues.

In addition to the lost and found systems, the police and the administration are putting in place a series of measures aimed at reducing risks, including crowd control systems, emergency response teams, and dedicated control rooms. These efforts are set to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a modern, secure, and unforgettable experience for millions of pilgrims.

