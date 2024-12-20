MahaKumbh 2025: SpiceJet Announces Special Flights From THESE Cities

SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily special flights connecting Prayagraj to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 commencement, SpiceJet, a low-cost airline, has announced that it is launching special daily flights from Prayagraj to the four metros cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad from January 12 to February 28, 2025, catering to the huge inflow of devotees going for the festival.

SpiceJet will operate flights:

From Ahmedabad to Prayagraj at 8:10 AM and reaching Prayagraj at 9:55 AM. The return flight will leave Prayagraj at 4:30 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 6:45 PM.

Flights from Bengaluru to Prayagraj will depart at 6:25 AM and reach Prayagraj at 9:15 AM. The return flight will leave Prayagraj at 2:10 PM and reach Bengaluru at 4:20 PM.

For travelers from Mumbai, the flights will leave at 1:40 PM and arrive in Prayagraj at 3:50 PM. The return flight will depart from Prayagraj at 10:30 AM and reach Mumbai at 12:50 PM.

From Delhi, the flights will depart at 11:55 AM and reach Prayagraj at 1:30 PM. The return journey will leave Prayagraj at 9:55 AM and land in Delhi at 11:20 AM.

SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi referred to the Maha Kumbh as “a festival of faith, devotion, and unity.” He also added that the airline was committed to ensuring hassle-free travel experiences for devotees.

With this development, SpiceJet is offering direct, non-stop flights from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj for the first time.

The Mahakumbh Mela

Held every 12 years, Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest religious events with millions of devotees, saints, and tourists attending.

The festival is to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

It will offer a spiritual experience for the pilgrims as they will bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. It observes key bathing dates, collectively referred to as “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), on 14 January (Makar Sankranti), 29 January (Mauni Amavasya) and 3 February (Basant Panchami).

Special Arrangements The Uttar Pradesh

Government and Indian Railways have prepared in advance for this festival. The Railways will operate 13,000 special trains and utilise 12,000 general coaches in addition to available ones to accommodate the devotees.

Shuttle services will be provided by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) of 350 buses, along with proper arrangements and deployment of an anti-drone system to ensure safety, the luxury, and deluxe dormitory 300-bed capacity is in place in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to host more than 450 million visitors, which are expected to make it the biggest event in the world.

