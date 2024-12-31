Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Mahakumbh 2025: World’s Tallest Trident,151 Feet High, Set To Stand Strong Against Earthquakes And Storms

The world's tallest trident, standing 151 feet high, will be a major attraction at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Built to withstand earthquakes and natural disasters, it symbolizes devotion and is set to bless devotees who visit the Juna Akhara at the event.

In the Mahakumbh of 2025, devotees who visit the sacred Sangam city of Prayagraj will be spellbound by a spectacular view: the world’s tallest trident, which measures 151 feet in height. This magnificent structure, built with the very latest technology, is developed to face even the most severe earthquake and colossal natural calamities, so it would not be compromised. It will be erected at the Juna Akhara, belonging to the Shaiv sect and being a temple to Lord Bholenath (Shiva).

The 151-foot trident, which is to be the centerpiece of Mahakumbh 2025, is not just a symbol of devotion but an engineering marvel as well. The trident was installed earlier at the Mauj Giri Ashram, which is part of the Juna Akhara, during the 2019 Kumbh Mela. It was inaugurated by bigwigs like Amit Shah, then BJP president, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A lot of groundwork has been done to ensure that the trident will not be destabilized and would not pose any danger in case of a natural disaster. The piling, reaching a depth of 80 feet, reinforces the base of the trident to make it safe, no matter how intense the seismic activity or extreme weather might be.

Engineering Marvel

Constructed using a blend of metals, including steel, the trident weighs over 31 tons. Its sheer size and structural integrity have earned it the title of the largest trident in the world. Each morning, it is ceremoniously worshipped with offerings of flowers, reflecting the deep spiritual reverence it commands.

Other significant addition to the trident is a damru (a small drum associated with Lord Shiva), which has been installed behind the trident’s three prongs. It enhances trident’s spiritual symbolism, for it represents sound of creation in Hindu mythology.

Blessings Of Lord Bholenath

As stated by Mahant Hari Giri and Mahant Narayan Giri of Juna Akhara, it is not only the world’s tallest trident but also a trident filled with spiritual content. It is said that those who happen to see this gigantic trident structure while participating in the Mahakumbh get the good blessings of Lord Bholenath. Mahant Narayan Giri pointed out that all the people who go through the trident receive good divine blessings. This is the reason why any tourist participating in the Mahakumbh of 2025 must visit Prayagraj.

For those coming to the city, the Mauj Giri Ashram is located along the Yamuna River in the Kidganj region of Prayagraj where the trident lies. As Mahakumbh 2025 draws near, this incredible structure will be a centerpiece of attraction with the symbolism of both spiritual fervor and human ingenuity.

