‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged everyone to visit the Mahakumbh to experience the profound cultural and spiritual essence of India. Describing it as a grand festival transcending barriers of sect, community, and religion, Singh called the Mahakumbh a reflection of the true Indianness that unites the nation.

After taking a sacred dip at the Sangam on the sixth day of the Mahakumbh, Singh expressed his gratitude and fulfillment. “I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after bathing at the Sangam, I feel deeply satisfied,” he remarked, adding prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing the world’s largest religious gathering with precision, the Defence Minister commended the seamless management of the event. Singh also reviewed the Mahakumbh’s preparations and security arrangements, especially in light of concerns about potential terrorist threats and bomb-related rumors.

Singh’s visit began with a warm reception at Bamrauli airport by UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. From there, he traveled by helicopter to DPS Ground, Arail, and later reached the Sangam via jetty. During his visit, Singh offered prayers at various religious sites, interacted with sadhus, and toured the vibrant mela area, soaking in the spiritual fervor.

With its massive scale and cultural richness, the Mahakumbh not only stands as a spiritual beacon but also as a testament to India’s ability to harmoniously host millions in celebration of faith. Rajnath Singh’s heartfelt endorsement emphasizes its significance as a must-visit for anyone seeking to understand India’s soul.

