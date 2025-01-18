Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

Rajnath Singh calls Mahakumbh a symbol of India’s unity and spirituality, lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath for flawless organization.

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged everyone to visit the Mahakumbh to experience the profound cultural and spiritual essence of India. Describing it as a grand festival transcending barriers of sect, community, and religion, Singh called the Mahakumbh a reflection of the true Indianness that unites the nation.

After taking a sacred dip at the Sangam on the sixth day of the Mahakumbh, Singh expressed his gratitude and fulfillment. “I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after bathing at the Sangam, I feel deeply satisfied,” he remarked, adding prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing the world’s largest religious gathering with precision, the Defence Minister commended the seamless management of the event. Singh also reviewed the Mahakumbh’s preparations and security arrangements, especially in light of concerns about potential terrorist threats and bomb-related rumors.

Singh’s visit began with a warm reception at Bamrauli airport by UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. From there, he traveled by helicopter to DPS Ground, Arail, and later reached the Sangam via jetty. During his visit, Singh offered prayers at various religious sites, interacted with sadhus, and toured the vibrant mela area, soaking in the spiritual fervor.

With its massive scale and cultural richness, the Mahakumbh not only stands as a spiritual beacon but also as a testament to India’s ability to harmoniously host millions in celebration of faith. Rajnath Singh’s heartfelt endorsement emphasizes its significance as a must-visit for anyone seeking to understand India’s soul.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 73 Million Pilgrims Visit Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj

Filed under

mahakumbh Rajnath Singh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 2.5 Million Devotees Visit Mela On Saturday

Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 2.5 Million Devotees Visit Mela On Saturday

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The...

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

Entertainment

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox