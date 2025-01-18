Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I feel very fulfilled’, Says Rajnath Singh After Taking Dip at Triveni Sangam

Describing the event as a spiritual experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma and ancient Vedic practices, Singh emphasized its unifying force, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 'I feel very fulfilled', Says Rajnath Singh After Taking Dip at Triveni Sangam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today described the ongoing Maha Kumbh as a monumental celebration of Indian culture rooted in the ancient traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Speaking after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Singh expressed his deep reverence for the spiritual significance of the event.

“I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event… This is a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with the spiritual, scientific aspect of Sanatan Dharma as well as social harmony…” Minister said.

Singh also took a moment to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful management of the world’s largest public gathering. “I heartily congratulate CM Yogi Adityanath for the efficient organization of this grand event, which brings together millions of devotees from across the globe,” he added.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is set to conclude on February 26, drawing millions of pilgrims from India and around the world. The gathering, which takes place every 12 years, sees devotees immersing themselves in the sacred waters, believing it will cleanse them of sins and bring spiritual blessings.

Foreign Spiritual Destination

This year, the event has attracted a diverse group of attendees, including foreign pilgrims who have come to join in the devotional atmosphere. The Triveni Sangam is filled with bhajans, prayers, and an overwhelming sense of spirituality. Devotees from all walks of life whether rich or poor, traders or officials, men, women, or transgender individuals unite in a spirit of devotion and inclusivity, setting aside their differences to take part in the holy dip.

Key bathing dates during the festival include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri), when large numbers of devotees are expected to gather for the sacred baths.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Maha Kumbh Mela

