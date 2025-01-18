Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Maha Kumbh Mela

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and performed Ganga Aarti, accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders, as the Maha Kumbh Mela entered its sixth day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit the fair on January 18. During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the arrangements, including safety protocols, to ensure the smooth functioning of the event for the millions of devotees expected to attend.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual events globally, has seen a surge in devotees arriving for the auspicious ‘Amrit Snan.’ The first royal bathing occurred on January 14 during Makar Sankranti, with the next set for January 29 on Mauni Amavasya and February 3 on Basant Panchami.

To ensure safety during the event, 220 expert divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed along the Sangam, supported by 700 boats. Security personnel, including water police and healthcare teams, are maintaining 24/7 vigilance, ensuring a secure experience for pilgrims.

Recognizing the influx of visitors, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has upgraded accommodations. A newly established 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the fairground offers premium lodging options for pilgrims and tourists.

With meticulous arrangements and spiritual fervor, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to attract millions, reflecting the event’s profound cultural and religious significance.

