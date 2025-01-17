Over 1.78 Million Pilgrims Visit Mahakumbh Mela on Fifth Day, Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders In Prayagraj

To ensure peace during the festivities, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, effective until February 28.

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw an overwhelming turnout of over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis by 4 pm on the fifth day of the grand celebration, according to official data. The religious gathering at the Triveni Sangam has become a significant event, with a total of more than 70 million people having taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence by January 16.

As of 2 pm today, the data revealed that over 1 million Kalpavasis and another 1 million pilgrims had visited the site, marking a record attendance for the day.

Strict Measures For Peace And Order

Despite the impressive turnout, local authorities have implemented strict measures to maintain peace and order during the ongoing festivities. The Prayagraj district administration, anticipating the large crowds and various upcoming religious events, has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, effective until February 28.

The order was issued in response to concerns about potential disturbances, particularly from anti-social elements that may exploit the communal sensitivities during this period.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, confirmed the imposition of the order, citing various upcoming events such as Mahakumbh 2025’s Amrit Snan, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, and other religious and cultural celebrations. The communication noted the urgency of the situation and the need to prevent any disruptions during the festive season, which could include examinations and major religious observances like Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, and Mahashivratri.

Authorities have made it clear that the objective of the prohibitory order is to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the ongoing festivals and prevent anti-social elements from creating disturbances. The one-sided order was passed without prior notice to the concerned parties, citing security concerns as the reason for the immediate implementation.

