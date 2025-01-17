Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Over 1.78 Million Pilgrims Visit Mahakumbh Mela on Fifth Day, Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders In Prayagraj

To ensure peace during the festivities, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, effective until February 28.

Over 1.78 Million Pilgrims Visit Mahakumbh Mela on Fifth Day, Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders In Prayagraj

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw an overwhelming turnout of over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis by 4 pm on the fifth day of the grand celebration, according to official data. The religious gathering at the Triveni Sangam has become a significant event, with a total of more than 70 million people having taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence by January 16.

As of 2 pm today, the data revealed that over 1 million Kalpavasis and another 1 million pilgrims had visited the site, marking a record attendance for the day.

Strict Measures For Peace And Order

Despite the impressive turnout, local authorities have implemented strict measures to maintain peace and order during the ongoing festivities. The Prayagraj district administration, anticipating the large crowds and various upcoming religious events, has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, effective until February 28.

The order was issued in response to concerns about potential disturbances, particularly from anti-social elements that may exploit the communal sensitivities during this period.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, confirmed the imposition of the order, citing various upcoming events such as Mahakumbh 2025’s Amrit Snan, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, and other religious and cultural celebrations. The communication noted the urgency of the situation and the need to prevent any disruptions during the festive season, which could include examinations and major religious observances like Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, and Mahashivratri.

Authorities have made it clear that the objective of the prohibitory order is to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the ongoing festivals and prevent anti-social elements from creating disturbances. The one-sided order was passed without prior notice to the concerned parties, citing security concerns as the reason for the immediate implementation.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:Maha Kumbh 2025: Foreign Devotees Celebrate Ancient Traditions And Spirituality In Prayagraj

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

Advertisement

Also Read

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Entertainment

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox