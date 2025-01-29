Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims In Maha Kumbh Stampede

A devastating stampede occurred at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, leaving at least 15 people feared dead and dozens more injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims In Maha Kumbh Stampede


A devastating stampede occurred at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, leaving at least 15 people feared dead and dozens more injured. The incident took place during the early hours of the day as a massive crowd gathered for the ‘Shahi Snan,’ a sacred ritual marking the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. According to sources, the stampede occurred when the surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon, trampling bystanders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The stampede, occurring at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, left many devotees scrambling for safety. A large number of bodies have been brought to the hospital, and several others are being treated for injuries at the central hospital established within the Mela area.

Prime Minister Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He assured that the local administration is doing everything possible to aid the victims, and he has been in constant communication with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to coordinate the response.

The stampede occurred on one of the most spiritually significant days of the Maha Kumbh, with millions expected to bathe at the Triveni Sangam. The annual event draws large crowds, and the Mauni Amavasya ‘Shahi Snan’ is one of the key rituals, this year made more special due to the rare celestial alignment of ‘Triveni Yog’ after 144 years.

As the number of casualties continues to rise, many, including political leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, have called for a re-evaluation of crowd management strategies at large religious events. The tragedy highlights the critical need for more effective measures to ensure the safety of the millions attending such gatherings.

Spiritual Significance of the Triveni Sangam

The Triveni Sangam is regarded as the holiest place for Hindus, believed to offer spiritual cleansing and ‘moksha’ to those who take a dip in its waters. The ‘Shahi Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most important rituals of the Maha Kumbh. Devotees flock to the Sangam to purify themselves spiritually and seek salvation.

As the investigation into the stampede continues, authorities are under pressure to ensure that future religious events are better managed to prevent such tragedies.

Read More : Security Protocol Activated Following Mid-Air ‘Hijack’ Alert On Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight

Filed under

Mahakumbh Stampede PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist At Google Joins The USISPF Board Of Directors

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives Through Triple Talaq

SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives...

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

US Navy Bans Chinese AI, DeepSeek; Cites National Security

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox