PM Modi Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims In Maha Kumbh Stampede

A devastating stampede occurred at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, leaving at least 15 people feared dead and dozens more injured. The incident took place during the early hours of the day as a massive crowd gathered for the ‘Shahi Snan,’ a sacred ritual marking the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. According to sources, the stampede occurred when the surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon, trampling bystanders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The stampede, occurring at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, left many devotees scrambling for safety. A large number of bodies have been brought to the hospital, and several others are being treated for injuries at the central hospital established within the Mela area.

Prime Minister Modi Expresses Condolences

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He assured that the local administration is doing everything possible to aid the victims, and he has been in constant communication with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to coordinate the response.

The stampede occurred on one of the most spiritually significant days of the Maha Kumbh, with millions expected to bathe at the Triveni Sangam. The annual event draws large crowds, and the Mauni Amavasya ‘Shahi Snan’ is one of the key rituals, this year made more special due to the rare celestial alignment of ‘Triveni Yog’ after 144 years.

As the number of casualties continues to rise, many, including political leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, have called for a re-evaluation of crowd management strategies at large religious events. The tragedy highlights the critical need for more effective measures to ensure the safety of the millions attending such gatherings.

Spiritual Significance of the Triveni Sangam

The Triveni Sangam is regarded as the holiest place for Hindus, believed to offer spiritual cleansing and ‘moksha’ to those who take a dip in its waters. The ‘Shahi Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most important rituals of the Maha Kumbh. Devotees flock to the Sangam to purify themselves spiritually and seek salvation.

As the investigation into the stampede continues, authorities are under pressure to ensure that future religious events are better managed to prevent such tragedies.

Read More : Security Protocol Activated Following Mid-Air ‘Hijack’ Alert On Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight