Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Prayagraj Gears Up For Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 200 Roads Rebuilt, 3 Lakh Saplings Planted

Prayagraj gets ready for Maha Kumbh 2025 with 200 upgraded roads and over 3 lakh saplings. The large-scale infrastructure development is set to enhance the experience of millions of devotees who will attend the mega event.

Prayagraj Gears Up For Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 200 Roads Rebuilt, 3 Lakh Saplings Planted

Prayagraj, notorious once for having very narrow and broken roads, is now a completely different picture, especially going ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025. Building from the progress the Yogi government had made from the Kumbh Mela 2019, it is doing a number of infrastructure works that will aid the smooth movement of millions of devotees toward this spiritual confluence.

A focus on permanent solutions, this year’s infrastructural developments are directed towards strong road infrastructure development, beautification and connectivity for the biggest congregation of the Sanatan faith.

200 Roads Constructed And Developed

The development of 200 roads have been constructed in the city of Prayagraj where the crores of pilgrims, who will throng the Maha Kumbh, can travel easily and safely. The road infrastructure that existed earlier were mostly narrow or had potholes have been made broadened and strengthened in these stretches where massive inflows of devotees have to traverse.

Much thought has gone into beautification that the tourists shall always remember these roads. Along the stretch of the routes three lakh saplings and one lakh horticulture samplings are being put.

Important Departments Contributing To Infrastructure

Three major departments were involved in the construction and beautification of the roads. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) led the way with the development of 78 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) contributed to the development of 74 roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) worked on 48 roads.

All these efforts have ensured smooth and efficient connectivity, enhancing the overall experience for the devotees. Additional greenery has been planted along with 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, which also beautify the roads and ensure a sweet environment.

Challenges Faced During Road Building

The achievement was of road development; however, this was not an easy cake. In this project too, encroachment problems cropped up during various routes that required to be removed for roads to be built. As many as 4426 encroachments were removed for the construction process to go ahead without any problems.

Besides, there were some court cases against the project, out of which 82 were won in favor of the project. There was a need to remove 4893 electric poles from the city so that space was available for infrastructure development. Additionally, the construction process included 170 km underground cabling. This helped develop better power infrastructure for the city.

A Memorable Experience For Devotees

The roads developed and improved for the Maha Kumbh 2025 will not only ease the movement of devotees but also ensure that they experience the divine bliss of the gathering with enhanced convenience and comfort. Beautification efforts, such as the addition of plants and horticultural features, will provide a serene environment for the pilgrims.

ALSO READ | Shops Set Up In Sangam Area For Mahakumbh 2025; Stock Up Religious Material

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

Advertisement

Also Read

Chilling Timing: FBI Seizes Over 150 Explosives from Virginia Farm Amid Growing Terror Threats

Chilling Timing: FBI Seizes Over 150 Explosives from Virginia Farm Amid Growing Terror Threats

Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Couple By 2 Days

Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Couple By 2 Days

Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

UP CM Yogi Govt Empowers ‘Divyangjans’, Provides Over 23,000 Secure Jobs In 2024-2025 Through MGNREGA

UP CM Yogi Govt Empowers ‘Divyangjans’, Provides Over 23,000 Secure Jobs In 2024-2025 Through MGNREGA

Rohit Sharma Dropped From The Final Test Of BGT Series

Rohit Sharma Dropped From The Final Test Of BGT Series

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox