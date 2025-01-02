Prayagraj Gears Up For Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 200 Roads Rebuilt, 3 Lakh Saplings Planted

Prayagraj gets ready for Maha Kumbh 2025 with 200 upgraded roads and over 3 lakh saplings. The large-scale infrastructure development is set to enhance the experience of millions of devotees who will attend the mega event.

Prayagraj, notorious once for having very narrow and broken roads, is now a completely different picture, especially going ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025. Building from the progress the Yogi government had made from the Kumbh Mela 2019, it is doing a number of infrastructure works that will aid the smooth movement of millions of devotees toward this spiritual confluence.

A focus on permanent solutions, this year’s infrastructural developments are directed towards strong road infrastructure development, beautification and connectivity for the biggest congregation of the Sanatan faith.

200 Roads Constructed And Developed

The development of 200 roads have been constructed in the city of Prayagraj where the crores of pilgrims, who will throng the Maha Kumbh, can travel easily and safely. The road infrastructure that existed earlier were mostly narrow or had potholes have been made broadened and strengthened in these stretches where massive inflows of devotees have to traverse.

Much thought has gone into beautification that the tourists shall always remember these roads. Along the stretch of the routes three lakh saplings and one lakh horticulture samplings are being put.

Important Departments Contributing To Infrastructure

Three major departments were involved in the construction and beautification of the roads. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) led the way with the development of 78 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) contributed to the development of 74 roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) worked on 48 roads.

All these efforts have ensured smooth and efficient connectivity, enhancing the overall experience for the devotees. Additional greenery has been planted along with 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, which also beautify the roads and ensure a sweet environment.

Challenges Faced During Road Building

The achievement was of road development; however, this was not an easy cake. In this project too, encroachment problems cropped up during various routes that required to be removed for roads to be built. As many as 4426 encroachments were removed for the construction process to go ahead without any problems.

Besides, there were some court cases against the project, out of which 82 were won in favor of the project. There was a need to remove 4893 electric poles from the city so that space was available for infrastructure development. Additionally, the construction process included 170 km underground cabling. This helped develop better power infrastructure for the city.

A Memorable Experience For Devotees

The roads developed and improved for the Maha Kumbh 2025 will not only ease the movement of devotees but also ensure that they experience the divine bliss of the gathering with enhanced convenience and comfort. Beautification efforts, such as the addition of plants and horticultural features, will provide a serene environment for the pilgrims.

