Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Spiritual Tourism: A Divine Experience At Aral Yamuna Ghat

Shivalay Theme Park Prayagraj: A grand Shivalay Park is being constructed at Aral Ghat in Naini, Prayagraj, to enhance the grandeur and spirituality of the 2025 Maha Kumbh. The park, spread over 11 acres and costing Rs 14 crore, will be a unique place showcasing Indian culture, the glory of temples, and the divinity of ancient scriptures. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing construction and instructed to complete the work on time. This site will not only be a center for art and culture but also an amalgamation of nature and entertainment.

Shivalay Park Designed in the Shape of India’s Map:

Shivalay Park has been designed in the shape of India’s map. The park will replicate famous temples from across the country according to their original locations. The objective is to offer visitors a pilgrimage experience at one place. This includes 12 Jyotirlingas and other prominent Shiva temples from India and Nepal.

Replicas of Major Temples:

Somnath Temple (Gir Somnath, Gujarat)

Mallikarjun Swami Temple (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)

Omkareshwar Temple (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh)

Baidyanath Temple (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

Bhimashankar Temple (Maharashtra)

Ramanathaswamy Temple (Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu)

Nageshwar Temple (Dwarka, Gujarat)

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

Trimbakeshwar Temple (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand)

Grishneshwar Temple (Aurangabad, Maharashtra)

Other prominent temples include Baijnath (Himachal Pradesh), Pashupatinath (Nepal), Lingaraj (Odisha), Veerbhadra (Andhra Pradesh), and the Shore Temple (Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu).

Use of Waste Material and Environmental Conservation:

The park’s construction utilizes waste materials, making it environmentally friendly. This feature makes it a model project. The construction work is being carried out by Z Tech India Ltd., which will also maintain it for the next three years.

Special Attractions for Children and Families:

A special zone is being created for children in the Shivalay Park, where they can enjoy various games and activities. Additionally, Tulsi Van and Sanjeevani Van are being developed within the park, symbolizing spirituality and nature. A food court and restaurant are also being set up for families, where visitors can enjoy delicious food.

A Center to Enhance Maha Kumbh’s Glory:

Considering the influx of millions of devotees during Maha Kumbh, the Shivalay Park is being specially designed. It will not only offer a spiritual experience but also showcase the grandeur of Indian culture and architecture. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the unique concept of the park and called it a significant center for the Maha Kumbh.

A Special Experience for Devotees and Tourists:

The Shivalay Park will be a major attraction for both devotees and tourists during the Maha Kumbh. Visitors will experience the magnificence and faith of Indian temples. This park will not only promote religious tourism but also give Prayagraj a new identity.

Shivalay Park is not only a symbol of the faith of Maha Kumbh but also a unique fusion of Indian culture, art, and nature. This site will provide a unique experience of spirituality and entertainment to devotees and tourists from all over the country. The park being built at the Aral Ghat in Prayagraj is a remarkable initiative dedicated to India’s cultural and religious heritage.

