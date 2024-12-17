Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
we-woman

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows into Ganga

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj installs a ₹55 crore Geo Tube technology-based treatment plant to purify 22 untapped drains. This ensures untreated water doesn’t flow into the Ganga, keeping it clean and safe for millions of devotees.

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows into Ganga

Plans are underway to provide better facilities during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. All 22 untapped drains in the city will be treated using modern Geo Tube technology. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that untreated drain water should not flow into the Ganga River.

The world’s largest human congregation, Mahakumbh 2025, will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Preparations for the event are in the final stages. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this year’s Mahakumbh will be not only grand and divine but also healthy and safe. In this regard, the UP Jal Nigam and Urban Development Department have set up a Geo Tube technology-based treatment plant in Salori, which will treat the wastewater from all 22 untapped drains in the city. This ensures that, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, no untreated drain water will be allowed to enter the Ganga River. This will help keep the Ganga water clean, pure, and free-flowing, in line with cleanliness standards.

Millions of devotees visit the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers during the Mahakumbh to take holy dips. However, before 2019, pilgrims had to bathe in the contaminated water of the Sangam during the Magh and Kumbh fairs. Following clear directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this time, no untreated sewage or wastewater will be allowed to flow into the holy rivers. This led to an acceleration of administrative efforts to address the issue.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, the Jal Nigam and Urban Development Department have established a Geo Tube technology-based treatment plant in Salori to treat all 22 untapped drains. Executive Engineer Saurabh Kumar shared that the treatment plant, built at a cost of ₹55 crore, is currently undergoing a trial run and will operate at full capacity starting January 1.

Saurabh Kumar further explained that Geo Tube technology is a modern technique for sewage water treatment. In this method, 40-50% of the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and approximately 80% of the Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are treated directly in the Geo Tubes. After this, the treated water is purified using hydrogen peroxide and then ozonized. He emphasized that instead of chlorination, ozonization is used in this treatment plant, as high chlorine levels in treated water can be harmful to aquatic life.

Kumar added that ozonization kills all types of fecal bacteria, making the water safe to release into rivers. The plant is continuously monitored online using the 24-hour OCEMS (Online Continuous Environmental Monitoring System) technology. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the treatment plant during his visit to Prayagraj on December 12 and gave instructions to ensure that no issues arise during the Mahakumbh.

