Monday, January 13, 2025
Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

This year’s event holds special significance due to a rare celestial alignment, adding to the fervor of the once-in-12-years celebration.

The world’s largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh Mela, commenced with the ‘Shahi Snan’ on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday. Devotees from across India and around the globe have flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

Despite the biting cold, foreign devotees enthusiastically participated in the ritualistic bathing, symbolizing purification and spiritual renewal. Among them was Francisco, a Brazilian devotee visiting India for the first time in his quest for Moksha. Sharing his experience, he said, “I came to India for the first time… I practice yoga, and I am searching for Moksha. It’s amazing here; India is the spiritual heart of the world. The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth.”

Similarly, a Spanish devotee expressed gratitude for the experience, saying, “We are many friends here—from Spain, Brazil, Portugal. We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it immensely; I feel very lucky.”

Jitesh Prabhakar, originally from Mysore and now a German citizen, attended the Mela with his wife, Saskia Knauf, and their son, Aditya. Speaking of the event, Jitesh remarked, “It doesn’t matter if I live here or abroad—the connection should be there. I practice yoga daily, and one should always strive for inner growth.” Saskia added, “I am very excited. I always enjoy coming here.”

A devotee from Cape Town, South Africa, described the experience as “beautiful,” praising the clean streets and the warm, welcoming atmosphere. Another South African devotee, Nikki, said, “It’s very, very powerful, and we feel blessed to be here at the river Ganga.”

Ensuring Safety Measures

To ensure the safety and security of the millions of devotees, teams from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the Mela grounds.

This year’s Maha Kumbh holds special significance, coinciding with a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to facilitate smooth movement, with detailed entry and exit plans for visitors. Entry to the Sangam Mela area will be via Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. The exit will be through Triveni Marg. During major bathing festivals, access to Akshayavat Darshan will remain restricted.

Parking facilities have been arranged at several locations, including Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, and Garapur Road, among others, for vehicles coming from Jaunpur.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees this year. The grand event will conclude on February 26.

(With ANI Inputs)

Maha Kumbh prayagraj

