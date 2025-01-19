WATCH: PM Modi’s Nephew Sachin Pankajbhai Modi Sings Devotional Bhajans At Mahakumbh Mela 2025

With two fellow Chartered Accountant friends, PM Modi's nephew visited the Mahakumbh Mela and mesmerised the devotees with their soulful Bhajan renditions.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is currently being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as the biggest spiritual gathering in the world, as millions of devotees from India and abroad reached Prayagraj to attend. Interesting stories, viral videos, and moments are surfacing from the grand event; among these is one video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nephew, Sachin Pankajbhai Modi, singing devotional bhajans that has gone viral and inspired many with his passion for Sanatan Dharma.

PM Modi’s nephew Sachin Pankajbhai Modi is a passionate Bhajan singer, and a professional computer engineer has been getting much attention over his love to sing religious Bhajans as reported by Indian TV. With two fellow Chartered Accountant friends, the trio visited the Mahakumbh Mela and mesmerised the devotees with their soulful Bhajan renditions.

WATCH:

The viral video features Sachin and his friends singing bhajans with great enthusiasm, showing their dedication to the preservation and promotion of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Besides Mahakumbh, Sachin has a bhajan group that performs devotional sessions in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, especially in local cafes every Saturday. Their meetings involve reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and other bhajans, which attract young people towards spirituality.

More about PM Modi’s Family

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a global figure, his extended family largely leads a life of simplicity, away from the limelight. Born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Heeraben Modi, PM Modi is the third of six siblings. Here’s a closer look at his family:

Somabhai Modi: Retired health officer Somabhai Modi now manages an old-age home in Ahmedabad.

Prahlad Modi: Activist for fair-price shop owners, Prahlad is a fair-price shop owner in Ahmedabad. He has at many times aired his views on the government policies.

Pankaj Modi : The youngest sibling, Pankaj works in the Gujarat Information Department. He shared a close bond with their mother, Heeraben, who lived with him in Gandhinagar. His son is Sachin, who is a Bhajan singer.

Amrit Modi : A retired fitter, Amrit leads a modest life in Ahmedabad with his family.

Vasantiben Hasmukhlal: Modi’s only sister, Vasantiben, also maintains a private life.

As Mahakumbh 2025 continues to attract millions, such stories of devotion and spirituality, like that of Sachin Pankajbhai Modi, add to the vibrancy and sanctity of the event. And with significant bathing dates such as Mauni Amavasya on January 29; Basant Panchami on February 3; and Maha Shivaratri on February 26 cropping up, the grandeur of the Mahakumbh is bound to swell.

ALSO READ: How Naga Sadhus Are Chosen: A Look Into The Registration And Interview Process