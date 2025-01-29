Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
'World-Class System Exposed': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which has reportedly claimed 15 lives.

‘World-Class System Exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which has reportedly claimed 15 lives. He criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, calling for those who falsely claimed a “world-class system” at the event to take moral responsibility and resign from their posts.

Yadav’s strong statement highlighted the administrative lapses that led to the tragedy. “Now that the truth behind the claims of a ‘world-class system’ has been exposed, those who made these claims and spread false propaganda should step down,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a significant demand, Yadav suggested that the management of the Maha Kumbh should be handed over to the Indian Army instead of the state government. He emphasized that such a move was necessary to restore faith among devotees and the saint community, who have lost trust in the current administration’s ability to handle the massive religious event safely.

“It is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh be immediately handed over to the Army instead of the UP government,” Yadav urged, expressing concerns over the government’s handling of the situation.

Suggestions for Immediate Action

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh called for swift and efficient measures to assist the injured and manage the situation. He suggested deploying air ambulances to transport those seriously injured and urged the administration to ensure prompt identification of the deceased and their return to families.

Yadav also stressed the importance of heightened surveillance at the event, including the use of helicopters to monitor crowds and ensure security.

The stampede occurred during the second ‘Shahi Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days of the Maha Kumbh. Thousands of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip. Chaos ensued when a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon, leading to several people being trampled.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to a central hospital set up inside the Mela grounds. Anonymous sources reported that at least 15 bodies were brought to the hospital, with several others injured.

The tragedy at the Maha Kumbh has raised urgent questions about crowd management and safety at large gatherings. Yadav’s call for the Army’s involvement underscores the need for a more disciplined and efficient approach to managing such events. As the state government faces mounting criticism, the focus now shifts to ensuring the safety and well-being of the millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

