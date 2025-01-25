Home
Yogi Adityanath Calls For Strengthening Sanatan Dharma At Mahakumbh 2025

At the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful message about the importance of unity and the role of Sanatan Dharma in building a strong nation.

At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful message about the importance of unity and the role of Sanatan Dharma in building a strong nation. Speaking on Saturday, he also criticized opposition parties for promoting divisions based on caste and religion for political gains, labeling such actions as betrayal of the country.

The Message of Unity at Mahakumbh Mela

During an interview with News18 Network, Adityanath highlighted the central theme of the Maha Kumbh Mela: unity and integrity. He urged saints, devotees, and visitors to carry this message forward, emphasizing its connection to the strength of India’s spiritual foundation.

“The message of the Maha Kumbh is the message of unity and integrity, and this should go out to the world. If all the saints, devotees, or even tourists, who are part of the Maha Kumbh, take forward the message of unity, then Sanatan Dharma will be strengthened and, if Sanatan Dharma is strong, then our country will be strong,” he said.

Warning Against Divisive Politics During Mahakumbh

The Chief Minister accused opposition parties of engaging in divisive tactics, creating rifts along caste and religious lines to serve their own political interests. He strongly condemned such practices, calling them acts of treason against the country.

Adityanath’s remarks reflect growing concerns about the impact of divisive politics on India’s social and cultural fabric. He stressed that unity is essential for the progress and development of Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

Opposition to Dividing Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath also addressed demands to divide Uttar Pradesh into smaller states. Rejecting the idea, he argued that the state’s potential lies in its unity and strength as a single entity.

“The potential of Uttar Pradesh lies in its unity,” he said, expressing his firm belief that a united state is better equipped to achieve development and prosperity for its people.

Reinforcing his message, Adityanath linked the unity of the people with the strength of Sanatan Dharma, India’s ancient spiritual tradition. He argued that preserving and promoting these values would not only benefit Uttar Pradesh but also contribute to the strength and stability of the entire country.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, serves as a platform to promote such values of unity, faith, and cultural heritage. Adityanath’s comments underscored the event’s importance in spreading a message of harmony both within India and beyond its borders.

