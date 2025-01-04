Yogi Government Strengthens Security Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh. With millions of devotees expected to attend, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to maintain law and order.

Special attention is being given to identifying and addressing potential security risks, including monitoring suspicious individuals. As part of these efforts, Mahakumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals whose activities appeared unusual.

Thorough Document Verification of Foreign Nationals

The four individuals, hailing from Russia, Germany, and Belarus, were subjected to rigorous document verification. After a detailed review, the authorities confirmed that the German national and two Belarusian citizens possessed valid documents, allowing them to continue their stay.

However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, was found to have an expired visa and passport. Following established protocols, Andre was deported to Russia.

CM Yogi’s Directives for Enhanced Safety

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to prioritize the safety of devotees and ensure a well-coordinated event. He emphasized vigilance in handling security concerns and maintaining a seamless experience for pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi assured that security has been significantly bolstered across the Mahakumbh area. “Mahakumbh police are on high alert 24/7, conducting multiple layers of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee,” he said.

Continuous Surveillance and Monitoring By Yogi Government

The entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, with advanced security systems in place to detect and deter any suspicious activities. Local and foreign nationals are being monitored to maintain order and prevent any disruptions.

In light of the recent questioning of foreign nationals, the SSP reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in suspicious activities. “We will not compromise on the safety of devotees. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the Mahakumbh remains a safe and peaceful event for all attendees,” he stated.

Yogi Government’s Devotee-Centric Approach

The Mahakumbh, a significant religious event drawing millions of participants from across the globe, holds immense cultural and spiritual importance. The government’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to providing a secure environment for devotees while respecting the sanctity of the event.

With heightened security measures and round-the-clock monitoring, the Yogi government aims to make the Mahakumbh a memorable and safe experience for everyone. Devotees can attend with peace of mind, assured that their safety is the administration’s top priority.