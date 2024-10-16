17-Year Old Minor Detained Over Series Of Airline Bomb Threats

Starting Monday, at least 19 bomb threats have been reported across various flights, leading the Mumbai Police to register three separate FIRs.

Mumbai Police have detained a 17-year-old boy from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, over a spate of bomb threats aimed at multiple airlines. Since Monday, these threats have disrupted numerous flights, with one diverted to a remote Canadian airport.

Authorities revealed that the minor allegedly issued these threats in a plot to frame a friend due to a financial dispute.

Here’s What Happened!

The teenager, a school dropout, allegedly used a social media account on X, which he created in his friend’s name, to post the threats. Following an investigation, the Mumbai Police summoned both the boy and his father on Tuesday. The boy has since been taken to a remand home, while his father remains under questioning.

Series of Threats Spread Chaos Across Airlines

Starting Monday, at least 19 bomb threats have been reported across various flights, leading the Mumbai Police to register three separate FIRs. The first set of threats involved four flights, three on international routes. Due to these threats, two flights faced delays and one was canceled. Among the affected flights, Air India’s AI 119 from Mumbai to New York was diverted to New Delhi.

The threats continued into Tuesday, impacting seven additional flights, including Air India’s AI 127 from Delhi to Chicago, which was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada. Other affected airlines include Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Alliance Air. On Wednesday, hoax threats targeted more flights, including an Akasa Air flight returning to Delhi and an IndiGo flight being diverted to Ahmedabad. As a result, flights from airlines such as SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have faced operational disruptions, financial losses, and heightened passenger concerns.

Ongoing Investigation

The case has drawn significant attention, even reaching the agenda of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport on Wednesday. During the session, aviation officials informed lawmakers about the critical leads and identified suspects. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation held discussions, emphasizing the substantial financial impact hoax threats impose on the aviation sector. Senior officials noted that despite the frequent hoaxes, airlines are required to take each threat seriously due to the potential risks involved.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also registered several FIRs in connection with the bomb threats. Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), stated that eight bomb threat incidents had been reported this month alone. Thorough checks confirmed all threats as hoaxes. Legal action has commenced under multiple sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, to deter misuse and secure airline safety.

As authorities work closely with social media platforms, all accounts associated with the hoax threats have been suspended. The investigation remains active, with officials continuing to gather evidence to prevent future incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

Government’s Response

The incident comes amidst growing concerns over airline security and operational disruptions caused by hoax threats. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam indicated ongoing investigations into similar cases, with a goal of strengthening measures to ensure passenger safety and mitigate the financial and logistical strain on airlines.

