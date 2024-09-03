Tuesday, September 3, 2024

3 Indian Coast Guard Members Missing After Helicopter Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

Three members of the Indian Coast Guard are currently missing following an emergency landing of their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the Arabian Sea

Three members of the Indian Coast Guard are currently missing following an emergency landing of their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the Arabian Sea late last night. The incident occurred during a rescue operation off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat.

The helicopter, which had four members on board, was dispatched at 11 p.m. on September 2 to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela. As of now, one crew member has been rescued.

In an update posted on X, the Indian Coast Guard confirmed that the search for the remaining three members is ongoing. “Indian Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft for the rescue operation,” the post stated.

This is a developing story.

