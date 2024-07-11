4 Dead, 1 Severely Injured In A Road Accident In MP's Gwalior

Four persons of a family were killed and one sustained severe injuries after an over speeding truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Niravali intersection under the jurisdiction of Purani Chhawani police station in the district on Wednesday late night.

Those who died were identified as Naresh Valmik (52), his wife Usha Valmik (45), son Rahul Valmik (30) and his niece Ankita Valmik (15), residents of Banmore in Morena district.

They were returning to their home after attending a wedding function in Malanpur village in Bhind district, said Niranjan Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

On getting the information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and sent them to the hospital.

“An unfortunate accident occurred under Purani Chhawani police station in the district last night.

A family was returning after attending a wedding function in Malanpur to their home Banmore in an auto rickshaw but an overspeeding truck hit their auto in which four people travelling in it from the same family died on the spot,” ASP Niranjan Sharma told ANI.

Upon receiving the information about the matter, the police immediately reached the spot, took out the deceased from the auto and sent them to the hospital, he added.

Furthermore, the police registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation into the matter.

Besides, the auto driver was seriously injured in the accident and he is undergoing treatment at the Government Jaya Arogya hospital in the district, ASP Sharma added.

