4 Dead, 20 Injured After Tractor Overturned In Madhya Pradesh

In the early hours of Friday, a tractor-trolley transporting pilgrims to a shrine overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, resulting in the deaths of four people—two girls and as many women as well as 20 injuries, according to authorities.

Around 4.30 am, an accident near Maithana Pali occurred, and the victims were en route to the Ratangarh Mata shrine, according to a police official.

The car went off the road and fell into a culvert some 15 feet below. The official stated that the catastrophe claimed the lives of two girls and two mothers.

Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra stated that the cause of the occurrence is still unknown and that two girls were brought to Jhansi and Gwalior for medical attention, respectively, after one girl was hurt.

