49 Years Since The Emergency, PM Modi's Archives Surface, Highlighting 'Aapda Mein Avsar'

Marking 49 Years Since the Emergency in India, BJP Launches ‘Dark Days of Democracy’ Campaign.

It was on this day but in the year 1975, India stood shocked as the Article 352(1) of the Constitution allowed then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to declare a National Emergency and broadcast it across the country via radio.

However, the Modi Archives has shared a historical fact which says that Emergency did not begin after it was imposed but lot earlier when agitation against corruption was igniting across the nation.

The post also described about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who figured out opportunity amid hurdles (Aapda Mein Avsar).

The post on X read, ” In his own words, @narendramodi has described the Emergency as an unexpected opportunity (Aapda Mein Avsar) that allowed him to work with leaders and organizations across the political spectrum, exposing him to diverse ideologies and viewpoints.

The story of the Emergency, however, did not begin on June 25, 1975, when it was imposed. Student-led agitations against the corruption of the Congress Party were sweeping across the entire nation, and Gujarat was no exception. In 1974, during the Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat, Narendra Modi witnessed firsthand the power of students’ voices in effecting change in the nation. As a Yuva Pracharak of the RSS, he was deputed to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to voice the youth movement through his fiery speeches.”

He also shared a poem,

jab kartavy ne pukaara to kadam kadam badh gaye jab goonj utha naara bhaarat maan kee jay tab jeevan ka moh chhod praan pushp chadh gaye kadam kadam badh gaye toliyaan kee toliyaan jab chal padee yauvan kee to chaukhat charamara gaye sinhaasan hil gaye prajaatantr ke paharedaar saare bhedabhaav tod saare abhinivesh chhod, manjilon par mil gaye chunautee kee har pankti ko sab ek saath padh gaye kadam kadam badh gaye saara desh bol utha jayaprakaash jindaabaad to dahal uthe taanaashaah bhrkutiyaan tan gaee laathiyaan baras padee seenon par maathe par"

The Campaign : Dark Days Of Democracy

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on the 50th Anniversary of Emergency that was imposed by Congress for the span of 21 month period from June 25, 1975 to 1977.

The BJP remembers all the Satyagrahis with a tag: Dark Days Of Democracy. It said, “Respectful salute to all the Satyagrahis who opposed the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and politics, the Emergency (June 25, 1975), and kept the faith in democratic values.”

