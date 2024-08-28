50 Cows Thrown In River In Madhya Pradesh, Reports Suggest About 15- 20 Cows Died

A video showing several cows being tossed into a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by a group of individuals has gone viral on social media.

A video showing several cows being tossed into a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district by a group of individuals has gone viral on social media. This has led the police to file a case against four men. Preliminary reports indicate that 15 to 20 cows may have died in the incident, which took place on Tuesday within the jurisdiction of the Nagod police station, but this information has yet to be confirmed, the police stated on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday evening, a video surfaced depicting cows being thrown into the Satna river under a railway bridge near Bamhor. Upon reviewing the video, a police team was dispatched to the scene to gather details, which led to the filing of a case,” said Ashok Pandey, in-charge of Nagod police station.

The four accused—Beta Bagri, Ravi Bagri, Rampal Choudhary, and Rajlu Choudhary—are charged under the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, which prohibits cow slaughter, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pandey.

“Initial reports suggest that out of approximately 50 cows, 15 to 20 have died. A rescue operation is ongoing,” he added.

Also Read: Taliban Rule In Bihar? Video Of Group Inserting Chilly Powder In Private Parts Goes Viral

The final count of cows thrown into the river and their exact death toll will be determined after a thorough investigation, Pandey concluded.