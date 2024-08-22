65-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Allegedly Raped On Government Hospital Grounds

In Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the grounds of a government hospital, according to police reports on Thursday. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Irfan, who had also come to the hospital for treatment, has been taken into custody.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The woman had traveled from her village to the hospital for medical care and decided to stay overnight due to the late hour.

While resting on the hospital premises, the woman was allegedly attacked by Irfan, who took advantage of her vulnerable state, the police stated.

READ MORE: Court Grants CBI Green Light For Lie-Detector Tests In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Upon hearing the woman’s cries for help, several people present at the hospital intervened, managed to apprehend Irfan, and handed him over to the police.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey confirmed the details of the incident. “The woman had come to the hospital for treatment. She was on hospital premises. During this time, a person raped her. The accused has been arrested and sent to custody,” Chouksey said.

Chouksey emphasized that the assault took place on the hospital campus, not inside the hospital itself. “Prime facie, it looks like rape. A case has been registered under Section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rape),” he added.

The woman is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital, and further investigation is ongoing. This incident has stirred further nationwide outrage, especially in the medical community, following the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

ALSO READ: The Victims Parents Just Want To Know The Truth’: Governor CV Ananda Bose On Bengal’s Recent Medical College Tragedy | NewsX Exclusive