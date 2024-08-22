Court Grants CBI Green Light For Lie-Detector Tests In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

On Thursday, a Kolkata court granted permission for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to administer a lie-detection test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and four other individuals in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month.

Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh arrived at the CBI office for questioning related to the rape and murder case. (PTI Photo)

The CBI, which assumed control of the investigation from the Kolkata Police last week following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, has interrogated Ghosh multiple times. The agency sought the court’s authorization for a polygraph test due to inconsistencies in Ghosh’s responses during questioning.

“We want to further verify Ghosh’s answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him,” PTI quoted an unnamed official as saying.

The case centers around the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was discovered in a seminar hall at the hospital on August 9. The body, which exhibited severe injury marks, has sparked widespread protests nationwide, particularly within the medical community.

CBI officers have interrogated Ghosh regarding his actions following the discovery of the doctor’s body and his alleged decision to delay the parents’ access to her body for nearly three hours. Ghosh has also been questioned about the renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall where the body was found, which occurred shortly after the incident.

The CBI has also secured court approval to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer arrested in connection with the case.

