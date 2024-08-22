Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is now facing a fresh wave of corruption allegations following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the hospital. The new accusations against Ghosh involve bribery, illegal trafficking of medical waste, and the unlawful sale of unclaimed bodies. These allegations have intensified scrutiny on Ghosh, but authorities investigating the case have not yet responded to the new claims. News18 has not independently verified these allegations.

Akhtar Ali’s Allegations and Initial PILs

The accusations against Ghosh were made by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, who has presented his claims to the Kolkata Police. Ali alleges that Ghosh ran a corrupt network within the hospital, generating significant revenue through various illicit activities. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Akhtar Ali sheds light on the ongoing controversy that has shaken up the nation. Ali revealed that he had previously reported Ghosh’s activities to the vigilance department and other authorities in 2023.

Details of the Filed PILs

In the conversation with NewsX, Akhtar Ali first began by answering when he had filed the first PIL regarding the issue and what were the salient points mentioned in it. According to him, two PILs were filed against the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College: one related to financial corruption and the other concerning a biomedical waste scam. Despite a judge’s order for a Pollution Control Board inquiry, the biomedical waste case saw no further action. The PIL regarding the sale of dead bodies was dismissed as well, despite substantial evidence being provided.

He said, “Look, there were two PILs filed against him: one regarding financial corruption and the other concerning a biomedical waste scam. In the PIL related to the biomedical waste scam, the honorable judge instructed the Pollution Control Board to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. However, that case was not pursued or listed afterward. As for the PIL concerning the dead bodies, it was dismissed, but I don’t know why. The reason might be that the advocate hired by him was quite influential and prominent, so that PIL was dismissed even though all documents and evidence were provided in black and white.”

Details of the Dismissed PIL on Dead Bodies

He further spoke on the PIL concerning the dead bodies that were dismissed and said, “There are two types of dead bodies: claimed and unclaimed. The unclaimed bodies were sold to private medical colleges through a deal because, while we have no shortage of bodies, private medical colleges often face a shortage for dissection purposes. When an inquiry was conducted, the death register was made to disappear.”

Allegations of Misconduct and Missing Records

He further added, “Additionally, there were five bodies that had claimants and were scheduled for post-mortem, but these five bodies were sent to the workshop before the post-mortem was conducted. When the bodies were sent back to the morgue for the post-mortem after the workshop, the head of the forensic department filed a complaint against them, reporting to the police, the department, and the Human Rights Commission. The relatives of the deceased also lodged complaints at a very high level. However, nothing happened to Dr. Sandip Ghosh. The HOD of Forensic Medicine was transferred within a day, but nothing happened to Dr. Ghosh. He still holds significant influence. Even if I go to the police station to file an FIR against him, they refuse to register it, forcing me to take the matter to court.”

Influence and Nexus of Dr. Sandeep Ghosh

Further in the argument, he discussed Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s influence and why no action was being taken against him. He elaborated that there is a significant nexus involved, with Ghosh being implicated in various corrupt activities amounting to crores of rupees. He said, “I have repeatedly stated in my testimony that this is a racket, a nexus, and that they were involved in extensive corruption across various activities, amounting to crores of rupees. I filed a case in court to expose those who were connected with them. My aim is to uncover the truth about people like them so that no students fall victim to their actions.”

Connection Between Dr. Sandeep Ghosh and Sanjay Roy

Concluding the conversation, he spoke on the connection that Dr. Sandeep Ghosh had with Sanjay Roy and stated, “When the RG Kar Medical College case appeared on TV, it struck me that I had seen this issue associated with Sandeep Ghosh, as Ghosh used to have bouncers, and this person was one of them.”

Akhtar Ali’s conversation with NewsX has shed light on the intricate details surrounding the controversy involving Dr. Sandeep Ghosh. Ali was the first to file a PIL against Dr. Ghosh, alleging the illegal transfer of dead bodies and exposing a significant nexus involved in the operation. He also elaborated on the extensive influence that the mastermind, Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, wielded within his circle.

