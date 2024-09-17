AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Her Remarks On Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal following her critical remarks about senior party leader Atishi, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

Senior party leader Dilip Pandey accused Maliwal of echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) script despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket.

“Swati Maliwal receives her Rajya Sabha ticket from AAP but responds with comments that align with the BJP’s narrative. If she had any self-respect, she should resign from her Rajya Sabha position and pursue a seat on a BJP ticket.” said Pandey.

This demand for resignation reflects a significant rift between Maliwal and the party, which began after her allegations, claiming that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Reaction Of Swati Maliwal

Meanwhile, Maliwal criticized Atishi’s appointment harshly, stating, “Today is a very sad day for Delhi. A woman whose family fought a prolonged battle to prevent the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her parents submitted mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save Afzal Guru.”

Further, she also described Atishi as a “dummy CM” and accused her parents of being involved in a political conspiracy. “They believed Afzal Guru was innocent and framed as part of a political scheme. Even though Atishi Marlena is just a ‘dummy CM,’ this issue concerns national security. May God protect Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Atishi, who is currently Delhi’s Education Minister, has not yet responded to these remarks.

Earlier today, AAP announced Atishi as the successor to Arvind Kejriwal, who will step down as Chief Minister later this evening, as he has pledged not to assume the top position again until the party is re-elected in upcoming polls.