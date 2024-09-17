Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Her Remarks On Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal following her critical remarks about senior party leader Atishi, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Her Remarks On Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal following her critical remarks about senior party leader Atishi, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

Senior party leader Dilip Pandey accused Maliwal of echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) script despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket.

“Swati Maliwal receives her Rajya Sabha ticket from AAP but responds with comments that align with the BJP’s narrative. If she had any self-respect, she should resign from her Rajya Sabha position and pursue a seat on a BJP ticket.” said Pandey.

This demand for resignation reflects a significant rift between Maliwal and the party, which began after her allegations, claiming that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Also Read: It’s A Murder: Swati Maliwal On Delhi Coaching Centre Tragic Incident

Reaction Of Swati Maliwal

Meanwhile, Maliwal criticized Atishi’s appointment harshly, stating, “Today is a very sad day for Delhi. A woman whose family fought a prolonged battle to prevent the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her parents submitted mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save Afzal Guru.”

Further, she also described Atishi as a “dummy CM” and accused her parents of being involved in a political conspiracy. “They believed Afzal Guru was innocent and framed as part of a political scheme. Even though Atishi Marlena is just a ‘dummy CM,’ this issue concerns national security. May God protect Delhi.”

Must Read: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Meanwhile, Atishi, who is currently Delhi’s Education Minister, has not yet responded to these remarks.

Earlier today, AAP announced Atishi as the successor to Arvind Kejriwal, who will step down as Chief Minister later this evening, as he has pledged not to assume the top position again until the party is re-elected in upcoming polls.

Filed under

AAP atishi NewsX swati maliwal

Also Read

Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A Decade

Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A...

Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancer Dies by Suicide; Community Mourns Loss of Emily Gold

Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancer Dies by Suicide; Community Mourns Loss of Emily Gold

Atishi Vs. Bansuri: The 2025 Delhi Election Showdown

Atishi Vs. Bansuri: The 2025 Delhi Election Showdown

Zimbabwe Plans To Cull Hundreds Of Elephants To Feed People Left Hungry By Drought

Zimbabwe Plans To Cull Hundreds Of Elephants To Feed People Left Hungry By Drought

Entertainment

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox