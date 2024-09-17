AAP Lawmakers Set to Meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence to Choose New Delhi CM

AAP lawmakers are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 10:30 am on Tuesday to choose new CM for Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing for a significant transition in leadership as lawmakers are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 10:30 am on Tuesday. The primary agenda of this meeting is to select Kejriwal’s successor before he officially submits his resignation by 4:30 pm the same day. This decision is expected to pave the way for the new leader to stake a claim to form the next government in Delhi, according to an insider from the party.

Kejriwal Consults PAC on Successor

On Monday, Kejriwal held discussions with members of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the party’s top decision-making body, at his residence. This came just a day after he publicly announced his resignation. The consultations were focused on finding a suitable replacement for the long-time Delhi chief minister.

“He [Kejriwal] held one-on-one discussions with each leader and sought feedback on his replacement. Since he met everyone separately, no one knows about the discussions held with other leaders,” Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj revealed. The tight-lipped nature of these individual meetings has kept the internal deliberations shrouded in secrecy.

Possible Contenders for the Top Post

AAP leaders have remained notably quiet on who might replace Kejriwal. However, sources close to the matter mentioned that Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot are being considered, along with Dalit leaders Rakhi Birla and Kuldeep Kumar. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, has also been speculated as a potential candidate, though no official confirmation has been made.

“There is speculation that a Dalit leader or a complete surprise pick might be named as the next chief minister,” another AAP leader, who requested anonymity, commented. This suggests that the party is keeping its options open, potentially setting the stage for an unexpected choice.

Kejriwal’s Resignation and Legal Battles

Kejriwal’s decision to resign follows closely on the heels of his legal battles in the excise policy case, in which he was granted bail by the Supreme Court two days earlier. Despite stepping down, he made it clear that his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, who is also embroiled in the same case, would not be his successor. Sisodia, granted bail on August 9 after spending 17 months in custody, remains sidelined due to his legal troubles.

In his resignation announcement on Sunday, Kejriwal expressed a desire to face his legal challenges head-on. “I am willing to face the trial by fire to prove my innocence in the people’s court,” he declared. He added that he would only return as chief minister if he secured the people’s mandate in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for early next year.

A Historical Echo of 2014

Kejriwal’s resignation marks the second time he has left office. In 2014, he resigned after 49 days as chief minister during a coalition government with the Congress. However, he returned triumphantly in 2015, leading AAP to a sweeping victory in the Delhi assembly elections, where the party secured 67 out of 70 seats. AAP currently holds 60 seats in the 70-member assembly.

