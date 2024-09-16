President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation. The festival, also known as Maulid, commemorates both the birth and death of Prophet Muhammad. Celebrated in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Rabi-ul-Awwal, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed with subdued festivities due to its dual significance.

President Murmu’s Reflections

In her message, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the profound impact of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. She emphasized the Prophet’s contributions to creating a society grounded in equality. President Murmu’s message, posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, read: “On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my best wishes to all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad has presented the ideal of a human society based on equality. He has also taught us to walk on the path of truth with patience. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to adopt these teachings and work continuously for the development of the country.”

पैगम्बर मुहम्मद (स.) के जन्मदिन, मिलाद-उन-नबी के मुबारक अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। पैगम्‍बर मुहम्‍मद (स.) ने समानता पर आधारित मानव समाज का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। उन्होंने धैर्य के साथ सत्य के मार्ग पर चलने की भी शिक्षा… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 16, 2024

Prime Minister Modi’s Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his greetings on X, wishing for harmony and joy across the nation. His post read: “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2024

Congress President Kharge’s Message

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined in the celebrations, extending his greetings to everyone. His message on X stated: “Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone. May this blessed occasion bring peace, compassion, and prosperity to our lives and foster unity, amity, kindness, and harmony among all.”

Significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holds a significant place in the Islamic calendar as it marks both the birth and death of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is a time for reflection on the Prophet’s teachings and the values of equality, truth, and patience that he championed.