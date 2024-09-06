AAP To Contest 50 Seats Alone In Haryana As Congress Alliance Appears Unlikely

Ahead of 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, seat talks between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are expected to collapse. Reveals source to Indian Express.

Although both parties previously collaborated for the Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc, but negotiations for this state-level alliance have stalled, as AAP had requested 10 seats, but Congress offered only seven. Reveals AAP insiders.

According to earlier reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had shown interest in exploring a potential alliance with AAP during a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday.

However, the proposal has faced significant resistance within Congress, particularly from the Bhupinder Singh Hooda faction, thus leading to internal disagreements.

On Wednesday, Deepak Babaria, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Haryana, stated that discussions were ongoing.

Later that day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met Babaria in Delhi. Babaria saying, they are in talks with the AAP, exploring possibilities & looking for win-win situations for both the parties.

Meanwhile, AAP is preparing to release its first list of candidates on September 8 and plans to contest independently on 50 assembly seats in Haryana. Revealed Sources.

