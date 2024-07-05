Agniveer Row: Rahul Gandhi Takes A jibe At BJP On The Agniveer Scheme

Amid the ongoing row on Agniveer between the ruling party BJP and the opposition Congress, General Rakesh Sharma while speaking to NewsX said, “The motive behind the launch of the Agniveer scheme was long-term; it aimed at giving a youthful profile to the Indian Army as well as modernising it. Agreed, there were some shortcomings in the scheme, and even the veteran community was not happy with many things, but I believe that politicising the matter is not in good taste as it brings down the morale of anyone who joins the scheme, as well as of the armed forces who are already there.”

He added further, “The point raised by Rahul Gandhi is completely wrong that an Agniveer will not get a martyr status, this is received and will continue to be received even in the present dispensation, secondly that they won’t receive compensation is incorrect; in fact, the compensation of 1.25 crore rupees that was promised will be given and has already been given. Therefore, spreading rumors for political mileage is very wrong.

Brigadier Rajendra Jambaol “Dragging the armed forces into politics is a matter of great sorrow for the country. The Indian Army has had to come forward and clarify that the statements made in Parliament are false and incorrect. The soldiers who were martyred under the Agniveer scheme were given full military honors during their funerals and were compensated with approximately 1.65 crore rupees.

Regarding Agniveer, until the 1960s, the service age in India was only 7 years, and after that, people were retired without a pension. In China, soldiers also serve on a 4-year contract without any compensation similar to ours. In other countries, they are not a conscripted army forcibly gathered; compared to this, Agniveer is a volunteer service. And before the roll-out of 1 or 2 batches, we cannot assess the impact of this scheme.”

What Is Agniveer Scheme?

Announced in June 2022, the Agniveer or Agnipath program enlists personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contract, with a 25 percent retention clause for an additional 15 years.

