AIIMS Delhi Doctors To Hold Candle March On October 9, Seeking Justice In RG Kar Case

In a recent development related to Kolkata's RG Kar case, the resident doctors at AIIMS Delhi will organize a candlelight march on October 9, demanding justice for the victim.

As per the statement released on Sunday, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi expressed their unwavering solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, who have already initiated a hunger strike to push for justice in the case.

In their statement, it said “The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi stands in unwavering solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal, who have courageously initiated a hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya. We commend their brave decision to take such a drastic step to draw attention to the grave injustice surrounding this horrific incident. This action reflects the deep sense of helplessness felt by resident doctors in the face of inadequate measures to secure justice.”

The candlelight vigil is set to commence at 6 p.m. from the JLN Auditorium in Delhi.

Urge Authorities To Address Doctors’s Demands

Further, the association also called for immediate and decisive legal action to be taken against those responsible for the crime. “We urge the authorities to address the demands of the protesting doctors immediately. RDA AIIMS remains steadfast in its support for our colleagues in West Bengal and will continue to work towards ensuring justice for Abhaya.” added statement.

Earlier on Friday, doctors protesting at RG Kar Hospital issued an ultimatum to the West Bengal government, giving them 24 hours to meet their demands or face an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile on August 9, the lifeless body of a woman trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This tragic incident has ignited widespread outrage, not only within the medical community but also among the public, demanding swift justice and accountability.

(With Inputs From ANI)