Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

AIIMS Delhi Doctors To Hold Candle March On October 9, Seeking Justice In RG Kar Case

In a recent development related to Kolkata's RG Kar case, the resident doctors at AIIMS Delhi will organize a candlelight march on October 9, demanding justice for the victim. 

AIIMS Delhi Doctors To Hold Candle March On October 9, Seeking Justice In RG Kar Case

In a recent development related to Kolkata’s RG Kar case, the resident doctors at AIIMS Delhi will organize a candlelight march on October 9, demanding justice for the victim.

As per the statement released on Sunday, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi expressed their unwavering solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, who have already initiated a hunger strike to push for justice in the case.

In their statement, it said “The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi stands in unwavering solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal, who have courageously initiated a hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya. We commend their brave decision to take such a drastic step to draw attention to the grave injustice surrounding this horrific incident. This action reflects the deep sense of helplessness felt by resident doctors in the face of inadequate measures to secure justice.”

The candlelight vigil is set to commence at 6 p.m. from the JLN Auditorium in Delhi.

 Urge Authorities To Address Doctors’s Demands 

Further, the association also called for immediate and decisive legal action to be taken against those responsible for the crime. “We urge the authorities to address the demands of the protesting doctors immediately. RDA AIIMS remains steadfast in its support for our colleagues in West Bengal and will continue to work towards ensuring justice for Abhaya.” added statement.

Earlier on Friday, doctors protesting at RG Kar Hospital issued an ultimatum to the West Bengal government, giving them 24 hours to meet their demands or face an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile on August 9, the lifeless body of a woman trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This tragic incident has ignited widespread outrage, not only within the medical community but also among the public, demanding swift justice and accountability.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

AIIMS AIIMS Delhi NewsX rg kar case

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox