Air India Crew Members Sexually Assaulted In London Hotel Room

An Air India cabin crew member was reportedly attacked in her hotel room in London. The airline has confirmed the intrusion, with some reports indicating that the staff member may have been physically assaulted.

Late last night, Air India released a statement addressing the “unlawful incident of intrusion” at a London hotel. The airline stated that they are offering immediate support, including professional counselling, to help the affected crew member and her colleagues deal with the distressing event.

“We are deeply troubled by an unlawful intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, involving one of our crew members. We are providing every possible support to our colleague and the entire team, including professional counselling,” the airline’s statement said.

Air India has requested that the privacy of the involved crew member be respected, as the incident is currently being investigated by London police. The airline also confirmed that they are fully cooperating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

The airline has not made any official statements regarding reports that the crew member may have been raped.