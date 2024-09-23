Air India Derosters Crew After Emergency Slide Incident on Boeing 777 Flight

Air India has derostered three cabin crew members following a mishandling of an aircraft door, leading to the accidental deployment of emergency slides

Air India has derostered three cabin crew members following a mishandling of an aircraft door, leading to the accidental deployment of emergency slides. The incident occurred on September 15 when Air India flight AI 176, a Boeing 777, landed at Bengaluru airport after a long-haul journey from San Francisco, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.

Upon landing, the door of the aircraft failed to function correctly, resulting in a serious safety violation. The emergency slides, which are designed to deploy automatically when a door is opened in armed mode, were activated unexpectedly.

Technical Issue Promptly Addressed, Confirms Air India

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that a technical issue had occurred with the door, stating, “On September 15, the crew of flight AI 176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru encountered a technical issue with one of the aircraft’s doors, which did not open properly after landing.” The spokesperson added, “The issue was promptly attended to, passengers disembarked, and the aircraft was subsequently cleared for operation.”

Fortunately, no damage was reported to the aerobridge, and the matter was resolved without further incident. Air India emphasized that regulatory authorities were informed in line with standard procedures.

Emergency Slide Deployment Triggers Internal Investigation

The mishap, described by sources as a “serious safety violation,” occurred when the aircraft’s door was opened in armed mode after landing, causing the emergency slides to auto-deploy. Engineers were immediately called to the scene to remove the deployed slides, which had to be replaced before the aircraft could resume service.

Due to this incident, the return flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco was delayed as the emergency equipment needed to be replaced. An internal investigation was also launched, and three cabin crew members were derostered as part of the initial response to the safety breach.

While Air India has not publicly commented on the derostering of the crew, sources confirmed that the airline is conducting a thorough review of the incident to understand the cause and ensure proper protocols are followed in the future.

Air India’s Recent History of Regulatory Scrutiny

This safety breach comes just weeks after Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, was fined ₹10 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to comply with aviation regulations. On August 29, the DGCA revealed that during a surveillance inspection of scheduled domestic airlines in June, Air India Express was found to have violated certain operational rules.

The fine was reportedly linked to Air India Express’s failure to compensate passengers in accordance with regulations during significant flight cancellations caused by a crew strike in May. However, Air India Express has yet to confirm the details surrounding the fine.

Regulatory Oversight and Passenger Protection

The DGCA, India’s civil aviation regulator, has established stringent passenger-focused regulations to protect the rights of air travelers and ensure their safety. The fine imposed on Air India Express highlights the importance of regulatory compliance and the consequences airlines face when they fail to meet these standards.

Air India continues to deal with the fallout from the September 15 incident, as the investigation into the technical failure and procedural mishandling is underway. The airline has committed to following up with regulatory authorities and addressing any necessary improvements to avoid future incidents of this nature.

