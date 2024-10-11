Air India Flight Declares Mid-Air Emergency Due To Hydraulic Failure Over Tamil Nadu

An Air India flight, carrying 141 passengers, declared a mid-air emergency over Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Tamil Nadu, on Friday evening due to a hydraulic failure. The aircraft, currently circling the airspace around Trichy, is expected to land safely in approximately 45 minutes, according to local officials.

Hydraulic Failure Leads to Emergency Declaration

The flight crew notified the air station about the hydraulic failure, a critical issue affecting the plane’s ability to control essential systems like landing gear, brakes, and flaps. Hydraulic systems rely on pressurized fluid to operate these components, and when the system malfunctions, it can delay landing procedures.

The Trichy airport director explained, “The pilot alerted us about the hydraulic failure. However, there is no cause for concern, and the flight is expected to land safely.”

Authorities Reassure the Public, Plan for Safe Landing

Reassuring the public, the Trichy District Collector said, “The flight is currently circling to empty fuel. As a precautionary measure, we have kept ambulances and rescue teams on standby.” These measures are part of standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of all passengers during a potential emergency landing.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place,” the District Collector added, further calming concerns.

Emergency Services on Standby

As a precautionary step, emergency services are on standby, including ambulances and rescue teams. The Trichy District Collector emphasized, “We have ambulances and rescue teams ready for any eventuality.”

The hydraulic failure has not resulted in any immediate danger, and authorities are optimistic that the plane will land without further complications. The aircraft’s progress is being monitored closely to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Additionally, 18 fire engines have been positioned on standby at the airport as an added precaution in case of an emergency landing scenario. Authorities continue to work together to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew.

