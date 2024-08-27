Amit Malviya Condemns Kolkata Police For Using Hockey Sticks Against Protesters

BJP IT Head Amit Malviya has publicly condemned the Kolkata Police’s violent use of hockey sticks against students protesting for justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case. In his social media statement.

BJP IT Head Amit Malviya has taken to social media to condemn the Kolkata Police’s use of hockey sticks against students protesting for justice in the Kolkata rape and murder case. The shocking video, which surfaced from Kolkata Metro, shows police officers violently beating protesters, raising serious concerns about the use of excessive force.

BJP’s Response to Police Brutality

Amit Malviya’s condemnation highlights the growing outrage over the police’s actions. In his social media post, Malviya criticized the Kolkata Police for their severe and unorthodox approach to crowd control. The footage showing officers using hockey sticks a tool not typically associated with police operations has prompted calls for accountability and reform within the force.

Kolkata Police using hockey sticks to beat up students, who were part of the protest, seeking justice for the RG Kar rape and murder victim. This horrifying video is from Kolkata metro. When did professional police force start using hockey sticks? Is it part of police standard… pic.twitter.com/G5eUzUQ5N7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 27, 2024

Unprecedented Use of Force

The video from Kolkata Metro reveals a harrowing scene where police officers, armed with hockey sticks, aggressively beat students. This method of handling protests is both unusual and alarming, as it deviates significantly from standard police procedures. Professional police forces are generally trained to use non-lethal methods and equipment, such as batons and shields, to manage crowds and ensure public order.

Standard Operating Procedures in Question

The use of hockey sticks instead of standard police equipment raises serious questions about adherence to established standard operating procedures (SOPs). These procedures are designed to ensure that police actions are measured and appropriate to the situation. The footage suggests a flagrant disregard for these protocols, underscoring potential failures in police training and leadership.

Accountability and the Role of Kolkata CP

The actions of the Kolkata Police put the Kolkata Commissioner of Police (CP) in a difficult position. The CP is tasked with ensuring that policing practices comply with legal and ethical standards. The excessive use of force captured in the video casts doubt on the effectiveness of oversight and leadership within the Kolkata Police department, making the CP’s position increasingly precarious.

Call for Supreme Court Intervention

Given the severity of the incident, there is an urgent need for Supreme Court intervention. The disproportionate force used by the Kolkata Police is a gross abuse of state power, and the Supreme Court should hold West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable for these actions. Ensuring justice for both the RG Kar case victims and the students affected by police brutality is crucial.

The disturbing footage from Kolkata Metro, combined with the BJP’s response, underscores the critical need for reforms and accountability within the Kolkata Police. As the situation unfolds, it is essential for authorities to address these issues transparently and take decisive action to restore public trust and uphold justice.

