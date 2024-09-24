Anuj Pratap Encounter Case Reaches NHRC; Human Rights Lawyer Files Complaint

The case of Anuj Pratap’s encounter has now reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Dr. Gajendra Singh Yadav, a High Court lawyer who had previously filed a complaint with the NHRC regarding the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, has now also submitted the Anuj Pratap Singh encounter case to the commission.

High Court Petition Filed Regarding Encounters and Custodial Deaths

Additionally, Dr. Yadav has filed an application in the High Court, seeking a hearing on the petition already in place regarding encounters and custodial deaths in the state.

Details of the Anuj Pratap Encounter in Sultanpur

On September 23, 2024, in Sultanpur district, Anuj Pratap Singh, who was accused of a robbery at a jeweler’s shop, was killed in an early morning encounter with the Special Task Force (STF). In the complaint sent to the NHRC, it is mentioned that the circumstances, timing, and procedure of this encounter were strikingly similar to previous cases. As in earlier instances, the encounter took place in the morning, and the accused reportedly attempted to flee after firing at the police.

In response, the police retaliated, leading to the death of the accused. The complaint emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. The lawyer argues that if such incidents continue, it will become increasingly difficult to prevent serious violations of human rights.